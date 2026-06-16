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Tue, 16 Jun 2026 Headlines

National Chief Imam calls for nationwide prayers for Black Stars ahead of World Cup opener

  Tue, 16 Jun 2026
National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu SharubutuNational Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has directed Imams across Ghana, particularly Regional and District Imams, to offer special prayers for the Black Stars ahead of their opening match against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Office of the National Chief Imam on June 15, 2026, as part of efforts to seek divine guidance and support for the national team as it begins its fifth FIFA World Cup campaign.

According to the statement, the Chief Imam extended his goodwill, solidarity and prayers to the players, technical team and management of the Black Stars, asking Allah to grant them wisdom, strength, unity, discipline, resilience and success throughout the tournament.

The statement noted that prayers were also being offered for the safety of the team, protection from injuries and the ability to represent Ghana with honour and distinction on the global stage.

It explained that the directive fulfils a commitment made by the Chief Imam during a recent visit by officials of the Ghana Football Association.

Special prayers, the statement added, would be offered for Ghana’s opening fixture against Panama as well as the team's overall performance at the World Cup.

The National Chief Imam described the Black Stars as a symbol of the hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians and said the team’s participation in the tournament represents national unity that transcends political, ethnic and religious differences.

He therefore called on all Ghanaians to rally behind the team through prayers, encouragement and goodwill as they seek success at the tournament.

The statement was signed by Alhaji Osumanu Seidu, Executive Secretary at the Office of the National Chief Imam.

Ghana will begin its Group L campaign against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on June 17, 2026, before taking on England and Croatia in its remaining group stage matches.

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