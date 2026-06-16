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Day of African Child: CHRAJ urges gov't to expand child-friendly WASH infrastructure in schools

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News Day of African Child: CHRAJ urges govt to expand child-friendly WASH infrastructure in schools
TUE, 16 JUN 2026

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called on the government and other stakeholders to intensify efforts to expand child-friendly water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure in schools and communities across the country.

The call was made on the commemoration of the 2026 Day of the African Child under the theme, "Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Every Child in Africa."

According to the Commission, inadequate access to safe water and sanitation continues to undermine children's rights to health, education and development, particularly among vulnerable groups.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, CHRAJ said, "Aligned with this year's theme, access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) is a fundamental human right intrinsically linked to life, health, and education."

The Commission noted that millions of children across Africa continue to face barriers in accessing basic WASH services, with sub-Saharan Africa among the hardest-hit regions.

It cited estimates from UNICEF and the World Health Organization indicating that hundreds of millions of schoolchildren globally lack basic handwashing facilities.

CHRAJ also expressed concern about the impact of illegal mining activities on children's access to clean water in Ghana.

According to the Commission, the destruction and pollution of water bodies through illegal mining are worsening existing vulnerabilities and exposing children to health risks and poor learning conditions.

"Protecting our water bodies is therefore not merely an environmental obligation; it is an absolute child rights imperative," the statement stressed.

While acknowledging government initiatives aimed at combating illegal mining, including the Blue Water Initiative, the deployment of Blue Water Guards and land reclamation efforts, CHRAJ said these measures must be sustained and accompanied by strict enforcement and public accountability.

The Commission consequently urged government agencies, traditional authorities, development partners and civil society organisations to strengthen efforts to protect water resources and improve access to sanitation facilities for children.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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