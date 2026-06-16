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Tue, 16 Jun 2026 Social News

Operation Softback Books seeks to empower children in Elmina through education, community support

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Operation Softback Books seeks to empower children in Elmina through education, community support

As part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the Sister City relationship between Elmina in Ghana and Macon-Bibb County in Georgia, USA, the Operation Softback Books Foundation has launched an appeal for support to expand its educational and humanitarian initiatives.

The Sister City relationship was initiated by former Mayor C. Jack Ellis of Macon-Bibb County to foster cultural exchange and strengthen the historical ties between the two communities. Given Elmina's significant role in the history of the transatlantic slave trade, the partnership serves as an important bridge connecting both communities through education, culture, and shared heritage.

Operation Softback Books Foundation was founded in 2019 by Ernestine Wilson, also known as Nana Adowa Koduwa II, the Enstooled Queen Mother of Development of Dwira Akyinim. The foundation is dedicated to providing educational resources, clothing, and essential support to children and families in Elmina while also serving communities in the United States.

Over the years, the organization has undertaken several impactful projects, including the donation of books and school supplies to students, support for educational expenses, distribution of clothing and personal care items, and contributions to feeding programmes benefiting hundreds of people.

As part of its latest outreach efforts, the foundation recently received support from donors who contributed both cash and essential items. While some supporters made financial donations, many others donated books, socks, T-shirts, and other supplies aimed at improving the welfare and educational opportunities of children in Elmina.

The foundation emphasized that every contribution, regardless of size, plays a vital role in advancing its mission of ensuring that children have access to the tools and resources they need to learn, grow, and succeed.

To encourage greater participation, Operation Softback Books has introduced sponsorship opportunities for individuals, groups, and organizations willing to support its cause. Funds raised will be used to provide educational materials, school supplies, clothing, and support community outreach programmes.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, founder Ernestine Wilson (Nana Adowa Koduwa II) noted that the 25-year milestone is more than a celebration of history; it is a reminder of the shared responsibility to uplift communities and strengthen the enduring bond between Macon-Bibb County and Elmina.

She expressed gratitude to all donors, partners, and volunteers who continue to support the foundation's vision of transforming lives through education, compassion, and community service, while helping to preserve the spirit of friendship established through the Sister City relationship.

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Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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