Madagascar leader speaks to Macron after expelling French diplomat

Madagascan leader Michael Randrianirina said he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron after the Indian Ocean island expelled a French diplomat over an alleged plot to destabilise the country.

The former French colony off the southeast coast of Africa retains close political ties with Paris but has pivoted towards Russia following its latest bout of political turmoil, which forced former leader Andry Rajoelina from power.

It expelled a French diplomatic official this week, prompting Paris to summon the charge d'affaires of the Madagascan embassy in protest.

Randrianirina had a phone call with Macron where they discussed the event "described as an isolated incident", the Madagascan president's office said late on Wednesday.

The colonel "reiterated that the decisions taken by Madagascar fall within the normal exercise of state sovereignty and are in accordance with the principles governing diplomatic relations", it said.

Both leaders stressed the importance of Madagascar-France ties and reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the episode does not derail bilateral cooperation, the office said.

The expelled French national is an "internal security officer attached to the French interior ministry", two sources familiar with the matter told AFP.

The expulsion follows social media accusations against France, including unsubstantiated claims that "French mercenaries" had arrived on the island.

France's foreign ministry has rejected the allegations.

Political upheaval

Madagascar has faced a cycle of political upheavals and is the latest former French colony in Africa to come under military rule since 2020, following coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

France helped Rajoelina flee the country in October, when protests over lack of water and energy escalated and ultimately forced him from power.

Interim president Randrianirina, who denies staging a coup, has pledged to return power to civilians within two years.

A transition roadmap published in February outlines national consultations in 2026, followed by a new constitution and a presidential election by the end of 2027.

Young Madagascans have led scattered protests in recent weeks over the perceived slow pace of reforms.

Rights groups say authorities have arrested demonstrators and used heavy-handed tactics.

Madagascar is one of the world's poorest countries, despite being the biggest vanilla producer and having a wealth of biodiversity.