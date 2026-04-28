Ghana does not lack generation capacity — Energy Ministry debunks deficit claims 

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has rejected claims that Ghana’s recent power outages are being driven by a generation deficit.

The clarification comes amid ongoing intermittent electricity disruptions recorded over the past two weeks, which have affected households, businesses and public services across the country.

The outages were initially attributed to ongoing transformer upgrade works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

However, authorities say the situation was worsened by a fire outbreak at a Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) power control centre, resulting in a temporary loss of about 1,000 megawatts from the national grid.

A research report by Accra-based JoyNews had suggested that the challenges were not only due to maintenance works but also a possible generation shortfall.

Reacting to the claim in a statement shared via a social media post on Tuesday, April 28, Head of Communications at the Ministry, Richmond Rockson, described the assertion as misleading.

“Joy FM’s assertion that Ghana is experiencing a generation deficit is misleading and does not reflect the operational reality of the power system,” he stated.

He explained that the country’s installed capacity remains higher than peak demand, arguing that this contradicts claims of a structural shortfall.

“Ghana does not lack generation capacity. The challenges are known, being addressed, and are largely concentrated in reserve margins and distribution infrastructure,” he added.

According to the Ministry, Ghana’s installed generation capacity stands at just under 6,000 megawatts, while peak demand is estimated at 4,300 to 4,400 megawatts.

Mr. Rockson stressed that system operators continue to manage supply through standard grid practices, including dispatch optimisation and reserve deployment.

The Ministry further noted that recovery efforts are ongoing following the Akosombo-related disruption, with restoration works progressing steadily.

It also disclosed that government has approved nearly 1,000 megawatts of new generation capacity and is procuring a 200-megawatt battery storage system to improve grid stability.