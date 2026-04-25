African Union has no balls – Ahiagba criticises silence on Xenophobia in South Africa

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba, has criticised the African Union over what he describes as a lack of action on rising tensions in South Africa.

He questioned the role of the continental body in protecting Africans.

“The African Union must stand for something. If they can’t promote cohesion and free movement of people, then I don’t see why we have it,” he said on TV3’s Keypoints monitored by MyNewsGh.

Ahiagba called for stronger engagement with South African authorities.

“The government of South Africa must take responsibility. This is completely unacceptable,” he stated.

He also urged African countries to be more vocal.

“We must name and shame South Africa for some of these things. It is embarrassing,” he added.

According to him, the situation undermines the idea of Africans as global citizens with rights across the continent.

“People in other countries have rights. What is happening is unacceptable,” he said.

-mynewsgh