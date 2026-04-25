Wanderlust Ghana hits road again from Accra to Toronto drive, sets sights on World Cup history

After making history with the first Ghanaian overland drive from Accra to London, Wanderlust Ghana is chasing an even bolder record: A transcontinental road trip from Accra to Toronto to rally support for the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The expedition is covered by SIC Insurance PLC, Ghana's largest and preferred indigenous general insurance company, and powered by Star Oil, the nation's topmost Oil Marketing Company.

The 2026 World Cup, featuring 48 teams, runs from June 11 to July 19 across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

From London to North America

In their first expedition, the team set out from the streets of Accra with little more than a map, a caravan of vehicles and an ambition that many said was impossible.

Months later, Wanderlust Ghana arrived in London, becoming the first Ghanaians in history to drive from Accra to the British capital.

It was “one extraordinary journey marked by scale, challenge and discovery, pushing human limits and leaving a lasting legacy traversing the good, the bad and the ugly varied and complex terrains through West Africa, the Sahara Desert, crossing North Africa and navigating the length of Europe overland,” the team recounted after their trip.

It was a feat that had no Ghanaian precedent. No group of Ghanaians on record had ever completed the full overland journey through blistering desert heat, across multiple international borders and into the heart of Western Europe until the Wanderlust Ghana team did it.

Mr Kwabena Peprah, Mr Kwadwo Saka, Mr Franklin Peters and the rest of the crew proved that Ghanaians were not just consumers of the world’s great adventures but capable of writing history too.

The London expedition, “which covered ten thousand kilometres through some of the world’s most challenging terrain, has now become the foundation for an even more audacious record attempt,” according to the Wanderlust Ghana team.

The Road to the World Cup

The 2026 Wanderlust Expedition is currently driving from West Africa to North America, a multi-continent journey that would make them the first Ghanaians and potentially the first West Africans, to complete an overland and transoceanic drive from Accra, Ghana to Toronto, Canada, via Europe and the United States of America.

On this audacious journey, two proud indigenous brands, SIC Insurance PLC and Star Oil are the enablers of 'another first' history in the making. These two giant Ghanaian brands are proudly supporting Ghana's first transcontinental road expedition to North America, powering a journey that redefines borders and standing behind Ghanaian excellence on a global stage.

Insurance and Fuel for a Historic Drive

SIC Insurance PLC stands as the official insurer of the groundbreaking Wanderlust Ghana Expedition. As the expedition’s insurance partner, “SIC has provided the team with a comprehensive travel insurance package covering each member against medical emergencies and evacuation, personal accidents, trip interruptions and a broad range of travel-related risks across multiple countries and continents,” a statement issued by SIC Insurance PLC to the Ghana News Agency said.

It said, in addition, SIC’s comprehensive motor insurance ensures that the expedition vehicles are fully protected against damage, third-party liability and mechanical losses for the entire duration of the journey.

“This partnership reflects SIC Insurance’s deep commitment to backing bold Ghanaian ambitions, underwriting not just assets, but aspirations and ensuring that as the Wanderlust team carries Ghana’s flag to the world stage, they do so with the full confidence and protection of SIC Insurance PLC behind them every kilometre of the way,” it said.

Putting Ghana on the World's Road Map

Every checkpoint on this journey is a dateline, and every border crossing is a headline,” says Mr Kwabena Peprah, Team Lead of Wanderlust Ghana.

“We are not just driving — we are putting Ghana on the world’s road map,” he said.

As Wanderlust Ghana becomes the official road to the World Cup, Mr Preprah says that changes everything about the Accra-to-Toronto expedition. This is a convoy of Ghanaians driving to cheer on the Black Stars — live, on the road, in real time.

The journey is the destination. The Wanderlust 2026 Expedition from Accra is traversing three continents — Africa, Europe and North America, passing through approximately 12 countries of overland driving. Powering every mile of this historic road journey are two of Ghana’s strongest brands: Star Oil, backed by its international partners and SIC Insurance PLC, providing comprehensive insurance coverage for the entire journey.

GNA