Hon Julius Debrah Endorsement Video by Some Journalist Raises Political Questions

A video currently making the rounds on social media has sparked intense public interest—and growing concern within Ghana’s media and political landscape. The footage features several prominent media personalities who appear to be endorsing Hon. Julius Debrah, Ghana’s Chief of Staff, under the theme: “The Man Julius Debrah.”

The video has been widely circulated, notably by a Facebook account operating under the name “Julius Debrah Piesie.” While the authenticity of this account remains uncertain, its content consistently projects the Chief of Staff’s image and activities. Beyond Facebook, the video has also found its way onto influential NDC WhatsApp platforms, amplifying its reach and deepening speculation about its origins and intent.

Among the media figures featured are respected journalists such as Umaru Sanda Amadu of Citi FM/TV, Prince Kwame Minkah, formerly of Power FM, Johnnie Hughes of TV3, Captain Smart of Onua TV, and veteran journalist Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako. Their inclusion in what appears to be an endorsement-style video has raised eyebrows, particularly given the ethical expectations placed on journalists to remain objective and hold power to account.

The motive behind the video remains unclear. However, its timing has led many to link it to the internal dynamics of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), especially the anticipated presidential primaries. Hon. Debrah is widely tipped as a potential successor to former President John Dramani Mahama, making any perceived endorsement—real or fabricated—politically significant.

What is perhaps most troubling is the absence of official communication. Neither the Office of the Chief of Staff nor the individuals featured in the video have issued statements to confirm or deny its authenticity. This silence has created a vacuum filled with speculation. Are these genuine endorsements? Archived clips repurposed and edited? Or something more technologically sophisticated?

A closer look at the video raises further questions. Some observers suggest that elements of the footage bear hallmarks of AI-generated or manipulated content. In an era where artificial intelligence can convincingly replicate voices and visuals, the possibility of digital fabrication cannot be dismissed. This makes it even more imperative for all parties involved to act swiftly in clarifying the situation.

The reputational stakes are high. For the journalists featured, their credibility—and by extension, public trust in the media—is on the line. For Hon. Debrah, the implications are equally significant. If the video is unauthorized or manipulated, failing to address it could inadvertently associate his political ambitions with misinformation or unethical campaign tactics.

Until clear disclaimers or confirmations are issued, public skepticism will only deepen. Questions are already emerging: Were these endorsements paid for? Is this a strategic political move? And perhaps most importantly, does this align with the democratic values the NDC seeks to uphold? In the court of public opinion, perception often becomes reality. And in this case, silence may be doing more damage than the video itself.

By: Sham-una Ghazi Ibn Iddris

Tamale Central Constituency.