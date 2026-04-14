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Child Killed, Parents Injured in Suspected Arson Attack in Kagadi

By Vumilia Joan
Uganda Child Killed, Parents Injured in Suspected Arson Attack in Kagadi
TUE, 14 APR 2026

KAGADI — April 14, 2026 — Police in Kagadi District have launched investigations into a suspected arson attack that left a two-year-old child dead and her parents critically injured after their house was set on fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 a.m. in Mabaale North, Mabaale Town Council, when unknown assailants allegedly poured a flammable substance around the house and ignited it, trapping the family inside.

The deceased, identified as Atuhura Sirati, reportedly died of suffocation as the flames spread rapidly through the house. Her parents sustained severe burns and were rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital before being referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

A police source at the scene said the attack appears to have been premeditated. “We found evidence suggesting the house was locked from the outside, which made it difficult for the occupants to escape,” the source noted.

Residents who responded to the fire described a desperate rescue attempt. “We heard loud screams in the night and rushed to help, but the door was blocked. By the time we broke in, the child was no more,” one neighbour said.

Local leaders condemned the act, calling for calm and cooperation with security agencies. “This is a very cruel incident. We urge anyone with information to come forward and help the police bring the perpetrators to justice,” a community leader said.

Police have confirmed that arrests have been made as investigations continue into the motive, with early reports suggesting possible personal grievances behind the attack.

The incident has left the community in shock, with residents calling for increased vigilance to prevent similar tragedies.

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