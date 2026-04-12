Digital Inclusion: Uer Receives Tech Boost To Combat Misinformation And Enhance Local Security

The battle against misinformation and the drive for national development received a massive logistical boost on Thursday, 9th April 2026, as the Upper East Region took delivery of three (3) out of the 40 modern information vans imported nationwide. Unveiled by the Regional Minister, Hon. Donatus Akamugri Atanga, these multipurpose units are part of President John Dramani Mahama's "Resetting Ghana" agenda.

The Regional Minister Hon. Donatus Akamugri Atanga, representing the President, stated that the provision of these vans and accompanying ICT logistics demonstrates the government's unwavering commitment to equipping the Information Service Department (ISD) with modern tools to deliver its mandate effectively. This initiative aligns with a broader national strategy to foster transparency and strengthen the bond between the state and its people, particularly in hard-to-reach communities. The Minister urged the ISD staff to remain courageous in their duties, promising full government support even when they "run into trouble" while disseminating essential information in the field.

The Minister detailed that the intervention extends far beyond the physical vehicles. As a core component, the government has provided 16 desktop computers and internal routers for the 15 districts and the regional office. He also noted that each van is equipped with advanced features, including dual digital side screens and modern public address systems, creating a versatile platform for real-time engagement and transparency in governance.

The ISD director, Bennin Douri Issifu, emphasized that these mobile units will be the frontline of defense in public health, safety, and economic education. The vans are set to intensify campaigns on disease prevention, maternal health, and modern farming techniques, ensuring that the government’s agricultural and health interventions are clearly understood at the grassroots level. By utilizing these platforms for community sensitization on crime prevention and conflict resolution, the department aims to build a more resilient region.

To also ensure the efficient deployment of these national assets, the region has been strategically zoned into three areas: the central zone based in Bolgatanga, the eastern zone in Zebilla, and the western zone in Navrongo, providing equitable access to government updates. Hon. Atanga concluded by commending the President's patronage of this project, noting that these high-tech tools are essential for a modern Ghana where accurate information is a right, not a privilege, for every citizen.

The commissioning was attended by a high delegation of the regional coordinating director (Alhaji Muhammadu Issaku), Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation Acting Director (Osman Muntawakilu), ISD Staff and other invited dignitaries.