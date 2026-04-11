Bodi Court remands woman accused of severing daughter’s toe for psychiatric evaluation

The 31-year-old woman arrested over allegations of cutting off her nine-year-old daughter’s toe has been remanded into police custody by the Bodi Circuit Court in the Western North Region.

The court ordered Vivian Anto to remain in custody to allow for medical and psychiatric evaluation ahead of further proceedings. She is expected to reappear before the court on April 21, 2026.

Her counsel, Ebenezer Abiaw, urged the court to grant her temporary release, arguing that she was suffering from a mental health condition and needed urgent medical attention.

However, the prosecution, led by Supt Isaac Ostin, opposed the request. He told the court that there was no evidence presented to support claims that the accused was mentally ill.

According to him, Vivian Anto was able to provide a statement to police at the time of her arrest, indicating she was mentally fit enough to respond to questioning.

He further noted that neither the defence nor family members had submitted any medical documentation to substantiate claims of mental illness, insisting that she should stand trial.

During proceedings, Vivian Anto remained silent and did not respond to questions from the presiding judge, either verbally or through gestures.

The presiding judge, His Honour James Mensah Donkor, observed that her lack of response made it difficult for the court to proceed meaningfully.

He therefore ordered that she be remanded into police custody while directing that she be taken for psychiatric assessment.