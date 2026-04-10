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The Abidjan–Lagos Corridor: Can Rail and Inland Water Transform West Africa?

Feature Article The Abidjan–Lagos Corridor: Can Rail and Inland Water Transform West Africa?
FRI, 10 APR 2026

West Africa is on the brink of a transport revolution, but only if it gets one thing right, integration. Stretching across five countries, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria, the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor is one of the most economically vibrant regions in Africa. It accounts for a significant share of the region’s population, trade, and industrial activity. Yet, despite its strategic importance, the corridor remains heavily dependent on road transport, plagued by congestion, delays, high logistics costs, and border inefficiencies. The question is no longer whether the corridor matters. The real question is: can rail and inland water transport transform it into a true engine of regional integration under AfCFTA?

The Limits of a Road-Dominated Corridor

Today, the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor functions largely as a highway economy. Trucks carry the bulk of goods between ports and inland markets, often facing long delays at borders, deteriorating road conditions, and rising fuel costs. This over-reliance on roads is not only inefficient but also unsustainable, economically and environmentally.

For a region seeking to industrialize and expand intra-African trade, this model is simply not fit for purpose. Transport costs in West Africa remain among the highest globally, and inefficiencies along this corridor significantly undermine the competitiveness of local industries. for AfCFTA to deliver on its promise of boosting intra-African trade, then, corridors like Abidjan–Lagos must evolve beyond fragmented, road-heavy systems into multimodal logistics networks.

Rail: The Backbone of Regional Connectivity

Rail transport offers a clear opportunity to reshape the corridor. A modern, interoperable railway connecting Abidjan to Lagos could serve as the backbone of regional trade, moving large volumes of goods quickly and at lower cost. But the challenge is not just about building rail lines, it is about ensuring connectivity and interoperability. Differences in rail gauges, standards, and operational frameworks across countries have historically limited the effectiveness of cross-border rail systems in Africa.

A successful Abidjan–Lagos railway must therefore be:

  1. Standardized across countries, enabling seamless cross-border movement
  2. Connected to ports, ensuring efficient cargo transfer from ships to rail
  3. Linked to inland logistics hubs, supporting industrial and agricultural zones

Without these elements, rail risks becoming just another isolated infrastructure project rather than a transformative system.

Inland Waterways: The Untapped Opportunity

While rail is gaining attention, inland water transport remains largely overlooked in West Africa. Yet, the region possesses significant lagoon systems and navigable waterways, particularly along the coastal belt. In countries like Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, inland waterways could play a crucial role in decongesting roads and ports, especially for bulk and low-value goods. When integrated with rail and port systems, waterways can provide a low-cost, low-emission alternative for moving goods along the corridor.

Imagine a system where:

  • Cargo arrives at ports in Abidjan or Lagos
  • Is transferred to barges for inland movement through lagoon networks
  • Then connected to rail for long-distance transport across borders

This is not just efficient, it is transformative.

AfCFTA and the Urgency of Integration

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has created a historic opportunity to deepen regional trade. But trade agreements alone cannot overcome physical and logistical barriers. Without efficient transport systems, the cost of moving goods will continue to outweigh the benefits of tariff reductions. The Abidjan–Lagos Corridor is a test case for AfCFTA. If integration can be achieved here, it can serve as a model for other regions across the continent. However, this requires a shift from national infrastructure planning to regional system thinking.

The Coordination Challenge
The biggest obstacle is not technical, it is institutional. Each country along the corridor has its own transport priorities, regulatory frameworks, and investment strategies. Without strong coordination, even well-designed projects can fail to deliver regional impact.

To unlock the corridor’s full potential, West African countries must:

  1. Harmonize transport policies and standards
  2. Establish joint corridor management institutions
  3. Coordinate investments across rail, ports, and waterways
  4. Streamline border procedures through digital systems

This is where regional bodies like ECOWAS must play a stronger role, not just as facilitators, but as drivers of integration.

A New Vision for West Africa
The future of the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor lies in becoming more than a transport route, it must evolve into a multimodal economic corridor.

This means:

  • Railways moving bulk goods efficiently across long distances
  • Inland waterways providing cost-effective alternatives for specific cargo
  • Ports acting as integrated logistics hubs
  • Roads serving as connectors, not the primary carriers of trade

Such a system would reduce logistics costs, enhance trade competitiveness, and support industrial growth across the region.

Conclusion: From Potential to Reality

The Abidjan–Lagos Corridor has all the ingredients to become a cornerstone of West Africa’s economic transformation. But potential alone is not enough. Without integration, railways will remain underutilized. Without coordination, waterways will remain untapped. Without a corridor approach, infrastructure investments will continue to deliver suboptimal returns. The choice is clear: continue with fragmented systems, or build a connected, multimodal future.

If West Africa gets this right, the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor will not just move goods, it will move the region forward.

Author: Joseph Fuseini ([email protected])

Joseph Fuseini
Joseph Fuseini, © 2026

Rail and Inland Transport Policy Analyst. More Joseph Fuseini is a logistics and transport professional with strong academic and industry experience. The author holds a FIATA Diploma in International Freight Forwarding, a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and a Master’s degree in Business Management. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and is currently a PhD candidate in Management Science and Engineering, where his research engages with complex systems, infrastructure planning, and efficiency in transport and logistics networks.

Professionally, the author worked at DHL Global Forwarding Ghana as an Export Operations Team Lead. His writing draws on both practical experience and academic research, focusing on rail and inland transport policy, logistics, and infrastructure development in Ghana and Africa.

Through this column, the author brings a practitioner’s insight and a researcher’s lens to debates on how rail and inland transport systems can better serve economic development and public interest.Column: Joseph Fuseini

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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