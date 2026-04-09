Health Ministry opens recruitment for allied health professionals under bilateral Barbados agreement 

The Ministry of Health has announced a new recruitment drive for allied health professionals to take up positions in Barbados under a bilateral arrangement.

The initiative is being undertaken in partnership with the Government of Barbados to offer qualified Ghanaian professionals an opportunity to work abroad.

The recruitment targets several specialised health roles aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in the Caribbean country.

In a statement dated April 9, the ministry noted that available positions include cardiac perfusionist, ECG technician, perfusionist, EEG technologist, physicist, audiologist, diagnostic radiographer, occupational therapist, respiratory therapist, and speech therapist.

It explained that applicants must meet regulatory requirements of the Allied Health Professions Council and possess at least five years of working experience.

The Ministry further outlined detailed documentation requirements, including academic certificates, professional licences, police clearance, and valid passports, among others.

“Application starts from Friday, 10th April, 2026, and ends on Tuesday, 14th April, 2026,” the statement further noted.

According to the Ministry, applications must be submitted through its recruitment portal.

Shortlisted candidates, according to the statement, are expected to present original and certified copies of their documents during the interview session.