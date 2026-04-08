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Ghana’s economy has bounced back — Mahama tells Macron

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines President John Dramani Mahamaleft and President Emmanuel Macron
WED, 08 APR 2026
President John Dramani Mahama[left] and President Emmanuel Macron

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that Ghana’s economy has rebounded, citing improvements in key macroeconomic indicators.

He noted that indicators such as inflation and exchange rates are showing positive trends, signalling a recovery.

The President made the remarks during bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, April 8, at the Élysée Palace in France.

“The economy has bounced back and is doing very well, with very positive indicators,” President Mahama said.

The meeting, held at the invitation of President Macron, followed the One Health Summit in Lyon, which both leaders co-chaired a day earlier.

During the discussions, President Mahama expressed gratitude to France and China for their support in Ghana’s debt restructuring process.

He also highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between Ghana and France in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, health, and technology.

On his part, President Macron commended Ghana’s leadership on global health issues and its role in shaping policy discussions at the Lyon summit.

He described Ghana’s Accra Reset Initiative as impactful, noting that it had served as a reference point during deliberations.

“Ghana has been selected as the first beneficiary of the newly introduced National Health Compact,” President Macron announced.

The two leaders further reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on economic development, regional stability, and global cooperation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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