Victory Bible Church hosts Easter outreach with free health screening, NHIS services

As part of activities marking the Easter celebrations, Victory Bible Church International, Headquarters – Dominion Sanctuary in Accra, organised a large-scale outreach programme offering free health screening, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration, and a free shopping experience for members of the community.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with Health Essentials and the National Health Insurance Scheme, forms part of the church’s commitment to demonstrating love and compassion in line with the message of Easter.

The event drew hundreds of people from different walks of life, including the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities, all of whom benefited from a range of essential services. Medical professionals on site provided general health check-ups, including blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar testing, and basic consultations, while a dedicated team assisted participants in registering or renewing their NHIS membership.

For many beneficiaries, the outreach was more than just a health exercise—it was a moment of relief and care. Some participants, including visually impaired individuals, expressed deep appreciation to the church for the timely intervention. They noted that access to free medical care and the opportunity to shop for basic necessities at no cost brought significant comfort, especially in the face of rising living expenses.

Speaking to the media, the Reverend Minister in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, Ekow Boham, emphasised that the programme reflects the core values of the church. According to him, Easter is not only a time of celebration but also a period to show love in practical ways.

He encouraged the public to prioritise their health by taking advantage of such initiatives whenever they arise. He also called on individuals to use the Easter season as an opportunity to strengthen their relationship with God and embrace a lifestyle of compassion and care for others.

A medical practitioner who supported the exercise, Dr Samuel Nyatepe, used the platform to educate participants on the importance of regular health screening. He explained that many serious health conditions, including hypertension and diabetes, often develop silently without early symptoms, making routine check-ups crucial for early detection and management.

He further advised participants to adopt healthier lifestyles, including balanced diets, regular exercise, and stress management, to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses.

Beyond the medical services, the free shopping experience stood out as a major highlight of the event. Beneficiaries were given the opportunity to select essential household items, helping to ease financial pressure on families and individuals. The gesture, according to many, reflected genuine care and a deep understanding of the community’s needs.

Organisers of the programme say this is part of a broader vision to consistently support the well-being of the community through impactful outreach initiatives. They indicated that similar programmes will be rolled out in the future to reach more people and extend support to vulnerable groups.

The Easter outreach by Victory Bible Church International not only addressed immediate health and social needs but also reinforced the importance of compassion, community, and service—values that remain at the heart of the Easter message.