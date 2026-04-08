ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Local governance not working as laws ignored across district assemblies – CDD Ghana

By Prince Ato Kwamena Koomson
Social News Group photograph
WED, 08 APR 2026
Group photograph

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) says Ghana’s local governance system is failing, not because of weak laws, but because those laws are not being followed.

The finding came out of a three-month study presented at a national stakeholder workshop in Accra on Thursday, April 2.

Speaking at the event, Paul Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, Team Lead for Local and Urban Governance at CDD-Ghana, said the research shows a consistent breakdown in basic accountability practices across district assemblies.

“We realised that there are enough laws to regulate district assemblies. However, the laws are not conformed to,” he said.

The study covered 24 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across 12 regions. Researchers used field observation, interviews, and focus group discussions to understand how the system works in practice.

According to Mr. Mensah, one major gap is the failure of assembly members to engage the people they represent.

“They are expected to consult their constituents before general meetings. They don’t do that. They are also expected to report back. They don’t do that,” he said.

The study also found weak transparency in how public projects are managed. In many cases, basic project information meant for the public is either incomplete or missing.

“District assemblies are supposed to put signposts on projects indicating cost, funders and other details. Sometimes even where the signposts exist, the financial information is missing,” he explained.

Beyond compliance issues, the report points to structural problems. Key sub-district structures meant to deepen local participation are not functioning, while traditional authorities, who control land, remain largely excluded from decision-making.

“Development is land. Yet traditional authorities who manage the land do not have a formal role in decision-making,” Mr. Mensah noted.

The workshop forms part of ongoing national discussions on reforming Ghana’s decentralisation system, especially as the country prepares to implement the National Decentralisation Policy (2026–2030).

CDD-Ghana says the findings will be refined after stakeholder input and taken across 10 regions from mid-April to gather more feedback and build public support for reforms.

The organisation is pushing for stricter enforcement of existing laws, improved financial disclosure, and stronger citizen engagement at the local level.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye arrest: You looted and your reaction is that the tables will turn? – Kwaku Azar slams NPP Miracles Aboagye arrest: 'You looted and your reaction is that the tables will t...

6 hours ago

Police arrest two with 73 parcels of suspected cannabis, reject GH¢300,000 bribe Police arrest two with 73 parcels of suspected cannabis, reject GH¢300,000 bribe

6 hours ago

NACOC traces 73 assets linked to suspected drug traffickers NACOC traces 73 assets linked to suspected drug traffickers

6 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah Government seeks financial clearance to recruit 400 scientists – Armah Kofi-Buah

7 hours ago

YaNaa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace Ya‑Naa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace

8 hours ago

NPP will reinstate workers unlawfully sacked by NDC government - Chairman COKA NPP will reinstate workers unlawfully sacked by NDC government - Chairman COKA

8 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'Neglecting grassroots dangerous' – GFL warns NDC, NPP

8 hours ago

No money, no vote — Bongo NPP delegates tell contestants in constituency executive elections 'No money, no vote' — Bongo NPP delegates tell contestants in constituency execu...

10 hours ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 NAM1 files witness statements in Menzgold trial, seeks to rely on seven defence ...

10 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye’s wife raises health concerns over husbands detention by EOCO Miracles Aboagye’s wife raises health concerns over husband's detention by EOCO

Just in....
body-container-line