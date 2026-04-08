NPP internal elections: 'Take Bawumia’s name out of your mouths' — NPP MP tells aspirants

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has advised individuals contesting for positions within the New Patriotic Party to refrain from invoking the name of the party’s flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, in their campaigns.

He expressed concern that some aspirants are leveraging the flagbearer’s name to gain support, a move he believes could create unnecessary resentment and undermine party unity.

According to him, all contestants have an equal opportunity to present themselves to delegates based on their ideas and personal merit rather than perceived alignment with the party’s presidential candidate.

In a social media post, he stressed that the flagbearer contest has already been concluded and the party is now focused on electing officers across its various structures.

“The Flagbearership race is over. We are currently in the process of electing new officers for the various structures of the party, so campaign on your own strength and leave the flagbearer out of your campaign.

"Go out there and campaign on your own strength. Don’t go out there and create unnecessary enemies for the flagbearer with your selfish and parochial interests.”