ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP internal elections: 'Take Bawumia’s name out of your mouths' — NPP MP tells aspirants

  Wed, 08 Apr 2026
NPP Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko
WED, 08 APR 2026 2
Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has advised individuals contesting for positions within the New Patriotic Party to refrain from invoking the name of the party’s flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, in their campaigns.

He expressed concern that some aspirants are leveraging the flagbearer’s name to gain support, a move he believes could create unnecessary resentment and undermine party unity.

According to him, all contestants have an equal opportunity to present themselves to delegates based on their ideas and personal merit rather than perceived alignment with the party’s presidential candidate.

In a social media post, he stressed that the flagbearer contest has already been concluded and the party is now focused on electing officers across its various structures.

“The Flagbearership race is over. We are currently in the process of electing new officers for the various structures of the party, so campaign on your own strength and leave the flagbearer out of your campaign.

"Go out there and campaign on your own strength. Don’t go out there and create unnecessary enemies for the flagbearer with your selfish and parochial interests.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Daniel A. Anim Anson | 4/8/2026 12:59:22 PM

I support your idea. The aspirants should campaign for themselves. What they can do to win the various position they are buying for. We are hopefully to come to power 2028.

Comments2
Top Stories

6 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye arrest: You looted and your reaction is that the tables will turn? – Kwaku Azar slams NPP Miracles Aboagye arrest: 'You looted and your reaction is that the tables will t...

6 hours ago

Police arrest two with 73 parcels of suspected cannabis, reject GH¢300,000 bribe Police arrest two with 73 parcels of suspected cannabis, reject GH¢300,000 bribe

6 hours ago

NACOC traces 73 assets linked to suspected drug traffickers NACOC traces 73 assets linked to suspected drug traffickers

6 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah Government seeks financial clearance to recruit 400 scientists – Armah Kofi-Buah

7 hours ago

YaNaa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace Ya‑Naa Abubakari II laid to rest at Gbewaa Palace

8 hours ago

NPP will reinstate workers unlawfully sacked by NDC government - Chairman COKA NPP will reinstate workers unlawfully sacked by NDC government - Chairman COKA

8 hours ago

Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson 'Neglecting grassroots dangerous' – GFL warns NDC, NPP

8 hours ago

No money, no vote — Bongo NPP delegates tell contestants in constituency executive elections 'No money, no vote' — Bongo NPP delegates tell contestants in constituency execu...

10 hours ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 NAM1 files witness statements in Menzgold trial, seeks to rely on seven defence ...

10 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye’s wife raises health concerns over husbands detention by EOCO Miracles Aboagye’s wife raises health concerns over husband's detention by EOCO

Just in....
body-container-line