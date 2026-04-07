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Tue, 07 Apr 2026 Education

Upper East: 84 pregnant girls, 46 lactating mothers sit for 2025 BECE

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Upper East: 84 pregnant girls, 46 lactating mothers sit for 2025 BECE

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Upper East Region has described its school re-entry policy as a success, following the participation of pregnant girls and lactating mothers in the 2025 national examinations.

According to GES, a total of 84 pregnant girls and 46 lactating mothers sat for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the region. In addition, 111 pregnant girls and 135 lactating mothers participated in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Service noted that these figures reflect the positive impact of its re-entry policy, which allows pregnant girls to remain in school and supports young mothers to resume their education after childbirth.

The policy, officially known as the Prevention of Pregnancy Among School Girls and Facilitation of Re-entry into School after Childbirth, aims not only to reduce teenage pregnancy but also to ensure that affected girls are not denied access to education.

Upper East Regional Gender Desk Officer of GES, Rita Mbama, said the number of beneficiaries who participated in both BECE and WASSCE demonstrates the effectiveness of the initiative.

She acknowledged that while the figures may appear high, they should not be seen as an endorsement of teenage pregnancy but rather as evidence that affected girls are being supported to complete their education.

Madam Mbama explained that before the introduction of the policy, pregnant students were often dismissed from school, forcing many to abandon their education. She added that some resorted to unsafe practices, including crude abortions, due to fear of expulsion.

“With the policy in place, these girls are now able to stay in school, complete their exams, and have the opportunity to further their education,” she said.

She further dismissed claims that the re-entry policy encourages teenage pregnancy, stressing that its primary objective is to provide support and ensure no girl is left behind due to circumstances beyond her control.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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