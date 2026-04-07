Engineers and Planners wins bid to operate Damang Gold Mine

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

The Government of Ghana has named Engineers and Planners Limited as the successful bidder for the Damang Gold Mine following a competitive tender process.

The decision was announced after the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources received and reviewed the Tender Committee’s report from the Minerals Commission on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

According to the Ministry, four companies submitted bids by the March 31, 2026 deadline. However, only Engineers and Planners Limited and Heath Goldfields Limited met the mandatory requirements, including proof of Ghanaian ownership, valid tax, SSNIT and VAT clearance certificates, certificate of incorporation, and payment of the required GHS100,000 application fee.

The remaining bidders, Maripoma Mining Services Ltd and Vortex Resources Mining Group, were disqualified for failing to meet the submission criteria.

Following the initial screening, the Tender Committee conducted detailed technical and financial evaluations. Heath Goldfields Limited did not attain the minimum technical score of 80 percent, resulting in the exclusion of its financial proposal.

Engineers and Planners Limited, on the other hand, met all requirements, demonstrating strong technical capacity and financial backing. The company secured access to USD 505 million in funding from ABSA Bank and Stanbic Bank, exceeding the minimum threshold of USD 500 million required for the project.

It achieved a combined technical and financial score of 93.15 percent, the highest among all bidders. The Committee concluded that the firm is best positioned to manage the Damang mine, citing its operational experience, familiarity with the site, and proposals to extend the mine’s lifespan beyond ten years.

In accordance with Regulations 262(1)(b) and 263 of the Minerals and Mining Licensing Regulations, 2012 (LI 2176), the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources approved the recommendation and directed the Minerals Commission to proceed with the necessary regulatory processes.

The Damang mine, one of Ghana’s key gold-producing assets, has been operated by Gold Fields Ghana Limited since 1993, with a 90 percent stake, while the government holds a 10 percent free carried interest under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006.

The selection of Engineers and Planners Limited is expected to usher in renewed investment, improved operational management, and long term development of the mine.

The Ministry commended the Minerals Commission and the Tender Committee for their diligence and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the Damang mine continues to play a vital role in Ghana’s economy.