Open Letter to the British Ambassador on Reparatory Justice: Ghana’s Call to the British Government

Your Excellency,

In the grand theatre of nations, where history whispers its unfinished business through the voices of the living and the silent testimony of the dead, Ghana stood before the United Nations on 25 March 2026 and helped give birth to a resolution that named the transatlantic slave trade for what it truly was, one of humanity’s gravest crimes against the human spirit.

Much of the Global South rose in solemn chorus. Britain, once the restless engine and greatest beneficiary of that trade, chose to abstain.

Then came the voice of Kemi Badenoch, Leader of the Opposition and guardian of the Conservative flame in Britain She declared that Britain should not only reject reparations but should have actively opposed the resolution itself. After all, why should today’s Britain pay for sins committed “hundreds of years ago”?

Your Excellency, Ghana replies with the patience of the ages: the chains did not rust away with abolition. The harm did not vanish when the last slave ship sailed into the horizon. Its consequences still walk among us, in broken economies, fractured societies, and the long shadow cast over Black humanity.

As our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, emphasized after the landmark United Nations vote, “To acknowledge this is not to diminish any other history; it is to deepen our collective moral awareness,” reminding the world that recognizing the past is essential to confronting its enduring effects.

Consider 1833, Your Excellency. When Britain passed the Slavery Abolition Act, she did not plead the distance of time. The British state reached deep into the public purse and paid a colossal sum, twenty million pounds sterling, a fortune that would dwarf billions today, not to the enslaved, but to the slave owners as compensation for the loss of their human “property.” The enslaved received nothing.

Kemi Badenoch’s position flows from the deep river of classical conservatism, as Edmund Burke once taught: reverence for continuity and a prudent refusal to burden today’s citizens with the unlimited debts of long-dead ancestors. Yet history, that mischievous witness and ultimate griot, complicates this doctrine. When property was at stake, time dissolved like morning mist. Britain acted swiftly and generously. When it came to recognising the personhood of the enslaved and their descendants, the same generosity vanished.

Kemi Badenoch would not have mattered so much if she were merely another British politician. What gives her words such resonance - and such danger - is that she is partly of African origin. Her Nigerian roots create the powerful impression that because a Black woman in high office speaks against reparations, her claims must carry special authority and must therefore be right. No, she is, respectfully, out of order, gone haywire and her view can not be admissible in the moral universe.

Ghana, and much of Africa, speaks from a different moral universe. We insist that the legacies of slavery did not evaporate with the ink on abolition treaties. True justice cannot be confined to symbolic declarations or convenient cut-off dates. Africa’s triple heritage, indigenous resilience, Islamic encounter, and the Christian-Western overlay, demands that we confront the full cost of that painful encounter.

Your Excellency, on this moral subject of international relations, Britain must cease its policy of abstention and reject the counsel of selective memory. Britain, heir to both empire and abolition, must rise above the comfort of conservative restraint and lead boldly on reparatory justice. Only through such moral leadership can Britain reclaim its rightful place as a trusted global actor, restore genuine respect across the Commonwealth, and forge deeper, more authentic relations with the nations of the African continent.

True partnership cannot be built on evasion of the past; it must be anchored in moral courage and a willingness to confront history’s unfinished ledger.

History, ever the ultimate griot, keeps its own meticulous accounts.

Ghana and the wider African continent is watching with hope that Britain will choose the path of light over shadow.

With respect and hope for a renewed and just partnership,

Seth K. Awuku

Takoradi , Ghana

Seth K. Awuku, Principal of Sovereign Advisory Ltd., Takoradi, is a Ghanaian writer who focuses on law, politics, diplomacy, and international relations.