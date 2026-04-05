I can confidently tell you that Ghana's economy will not collapse because of the war in Iran — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the country’s economy remains stable despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, stressing that it will not collapse as a result of the war in Iran.

He made the remarks while announcing an emergency cabinet meeting to address the impact of rising fuel prices.

Speaking on the second day of the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 4, 2026, President Mahama reiterated that Ghana’s economic outlook remains secure, even as government moves swiftly to introduce measures to cushion citizens from increasing petroleum costs.

“I have called for this emergency cabinet meeting to decide on specific measures we can take to cushion petroleum prices while we hope the conflict comes to an end. There are adjustments we can make, particularly in the margins, to help maintain relatively stable prices as we pray for the war to cease,” he stated.

He emphasised that his administration is committed to reducing the burden on citizens, noting that cabinet will review key components of the fuel pricing structure to identify areas where relief can be provided.

“I can confidently tell you that the economy will not collapse because of the war in Iran,” he stressed.

The President also commended transport unions for holding off on increasing lorry fares despite the surge in fuel prices, describing their restraint as vital in helping to manage the situation.

Fuel prices in Ghana saw a sharp increase from April 1, 2026, with the National Petroleum Authority indicating that petrol rose by about 15 percent to GH¢13.30 per litre, while diesel increased by roughly 19 percent to GH¢17.10 per litre for the April 1 to 15 pricing window.