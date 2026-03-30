Why I Started Liberation Thursdays with Abilolo - By Michael A Sarfo-Kantanka

There is no doubting the fact that we are living in the perilous times the scriptures warned us about. Any, with some sensibilities to the trends and nature of the world and the people in here, would come to this very conclusion.

Just look around! The world is not merely changing but unraveling. Chaos has become the new normal. Men have become lovers of themselves alone indeed! Moral certainties that held societies together for generations are now dismissed as oppressive or outmoded relics. Our world is now witnessing what we can only call a mass disorientation. People are lost, and it is not because they lack information. They lack a compass. Sadly! They lack that umpire to regulate good and bad! The very virtues that make life like, compassion, empathy, patience, humility, etc have gone extinct in our everyday interactions with others. What we see instead is a cold, transactional hardness of heart.

I have seen this up close. My journey has not been from some pulpit of abstraction but from the trenches of human experience. As a Human Development Practitioner, I have sat with the suffering and the successful. Life has trained me in the difficult art of both abounding and abasing, knowing what it is to have plenty and what it is to be in need. I have learned and now do appreciate fully, that theory without a moral anchor, crumbles under pressure. That is precisely why Liberation Thursdays with Abilolo exist.

In a time when with proliferation of knowledge and social means of expressions, everyone claims to have their own truth, we must ask a foundational question: On what basis do we build a life?

For me, the answer is neither a feeling, nor a cultural trend, nor a political ideology. It is the Word of God. I did not arrive at this position lightly. It is the result of years of testing, of personal experiences, and of observing countless others who have tried to build on sinking sand. The Word is more than a religious textbook to be studied but a blueprint to be applied. It provides the moral laws that align us with the way the world and our lives were actually designed to work.

Let me most importantly add that my confidence in the truths I share is not born of arrogance but of infallible proofs! (Find the 2nd episode on infallible proofs) You see, like the evidence Thomas required upon hearing Jesus had risen from the grave, I have seen, touched, and tested the principles of this blueprint. The lessons I have learned, from my own failures and from the victories of others, form a body of evidence. When the Word says it is a "lamp to my feet and a light to my path," I have found that to be literally true in the darkest valleys of my own life. You would indeed walk in darkness and knock your head painfully against obstacles while you try to do away with the word of God.

This weekly session was born out of a deep conviction that there is a hunger for substance in our age of superficiality. Too many vain voices are offering band-aids for bullet wounds. Too many are confused, uninitiated, or simply exhausted from trying to navigate a hostile world on their own.

"Liberation Thursdays with Abilolo" is crucial because it is a space for desired succour. It is a place where the burden is lessened, not increased. It is the moment many can receive impetus to enter into rest from their hard labor.

"Liberation Thursdays with Abilolo" exists to do a few things:

The first is to reprimand. The words issued there are not meant to shame anyone, but to lovingly correct the course when we have veered into paths of destruction.

It is also here to admonish. Abilolo or any guests brought on, would provide the warning signs on the road that the world tells us does not exist.

Thirdly, this is a program to offer corrections. It is created to replace faulty foundations with the unshakable blueprint.

And finally, it is necessary to give insight to the perplexed who are tangled in confusion, to the uninitiated who are being misled, to the fool who has not yet counted the cost, and a good news of hope to the one who is crying out for compassion in a world that has grown cold.

I must say this is not a platform for religious performance but a real lifeline for all manner of persons. It is a response to the very questions that haunt our age; Why is there so much suffering? Why has empathy died? Why do virtues seem lost? The answers to these, as evidenced in the abundance of knowledge, obviously cannot be found in more information, but in returning to the original design; the Word made flesh, and the Word made our foundation.

Again, I come to you not as a detached lecturer, but as a fellow sojourner who has been trained by life to understand both the palace and the gutter. I have real connections to the plight of all manner of persons, from the powerful to the powerless. And through it all, one thing has held me steady: the blueprint.

This year, as I turn 35 on the 18th of April, I am moved to dedicate my life even more to advance the course of OTHERS as pertains to the will of God for His people whom He so loves. It will shock you to learn that so many exist who cannot relate to love and kindness because they have no idea what they look like. Perhaps we should all begin to be kind, because not many know kindness indeed. We should show love, because for many, life has been full of cruelty. With Liberation Thursdays with Abilolo, the world can experience illumination and the manifestation of good things from the Author and Finisher of our most holy faith.

If you are tired of chaos, seeking a reliable foundation, if you need a place where your burdens are understood and your path is illuminated, then Liberation Thursdays with Abilolo is for you.

We are here to remind you of what you were made for and to help you find your way back to the will of God, our Creator.

Join, this and every Thursday on Facebook and YouTube. Let the liberation begin!

Thanks for Reading!

Michael A. Sarfo-Kantanka

[email protected]