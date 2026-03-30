Uganda At Risk Of Iranian Supersonic Missiles

US soldiers from Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti were recently evacuated to Uganda's Cooperative Security Location (CSL) in Entebbe, where they are conducting joint military exercises with Ugandan forces. Tehran views these drills as preparation for potential ground deployments against Iran. This is followed by recent remarks by the country's army chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba pledging to fight alongside the Israeli army in case it faced imminent defeat from Iran.

This development exposes Uganda to potential Iranian supersonic missile attacks as a preemptive deterrent, given Uganda's actions that align with US and Israeli interests in the Middle East conflict.

The Iranian elite army, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has promised to attack any invading army while still in within range of its missile system. This is within the context of America's current movements in preparation for ground deployments particularly to secure the strait of Hormuz and seize Kharag island

With its recent unveiling of a supersonic missile capable of hitting targets over 4,000km away, Uganda (3,700km from Iran) is now a potential target moreso after its army chief announcing open aggression to Iran.

While Uganda and other African allies like Kenya may rely on the US for support, it comes with serious damaging of relations with Iran in areas like science, tech, education, and healthcare. African countries were expected to retain neutrality in this conflict as so have done the European Union as well as the BRICS. The development casts the leadership of president Yoweri Museveni in spotlight as current chairman of the global Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) named after hosting it's most recent summit in Kampala.