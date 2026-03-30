Reparations and Responsibility: Why Ghana Must Not Be Silent

In defining moments of history, silence is never neutral—it carries meaning.

Ghana has long stood as a beacon of moral leadership in Africa, championing justice, dignity, and Pan-African unity. From the visionary leadership of Kwame Nkrumah to its continued engagement in global African discourse, Ghana has earned recognition as a nation that speaks with conviction on matters of principle.

Today, that legacy is being put to the test.

As the global conversation on reparatory justice gathers renewed momentum, Ghana once again finds itself at a critical crossroads: will it stand firmly with Africa and the diaspora, or will it falter at a time when its voice is most needed?

Recent developments surrounding President John Dramani Mahama’s position on reparations have brought this issue into sharper focus. His stance aligns with a growing continental movement—one that sees reparations not as mere symbolism, but as a necessary response to centuries of historical injustice, economic exploitation, and systemic imbalance.

However, at a time when Ghana’s voice should reflect unity on such a significant national and continental issue, the lack of any clear and publicly visible support from former presidents raises important questions about leadership and national cohesion.

Leadership does not end when one leaves office. True statesmanship is demonstrated not only through actions taken in power, but also through the willingness to rise above political differences in defense of national interest. On matters such as reparatory justice, Ghana must speak with a unified voice.

If indeed there has been no public expression of acknowledgment or support, then such silence may be interpreted not simply as restraint, but as a troubling disengagement from one of the defining moral issues of our time.

Reparations are not about partisan politics—they are about justice.

They represent an acknowledgment of the enduring legacy of slavery, colonial domination, and the structural inequalities that continue to shape Africa’s position in the global system. They are about restoring dignity, correcting historical wrongs, and building a more just and equitable future.

For Ghana—a nation whose identity is deeply rooted in the struggle for freedom and self-determination—to appear divided on such a matter sends the wrong signal, both domestically and internationally.

This is not the time for hesitation.

This is the time for unity.

This is the time for both past and present leaders to reaffirm Ghana’s unwavering commitment to justice—consistently and without ambiguity.

The issue is not about which administration claims credit for advancing reparations.

The real question is whether Ghana, as a nation, will stand firmly on the right side of history.

Anything less risks diminishing the legacy we have inherited and weakening the voice we must project to the world.

Ghana cannot afford silence when justice demands clarity.

Isaac Yaw Asiedu, PhD

Author: Shifting Mindsets for Sustainable Development in Africa: Political Economy Perspective

Cambridge Scholars Publishing, UK, 2025

https://rethinkingafrica.org

https://www.cambridgescholars.com/product/978-1-0364-6339-7