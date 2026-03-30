Three suspects, including pregnant woman grabbed over Keri shooting  

Three suspects, including a seven-month pregnant woman, have been arrested in connection with the shooting of two persons at Keri, near Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

The suspects have been identified as Bomie Dennis, 22; Charity Salisa, 25; and Kakotse Victoria, 22, according to a Police situational report.

The report said the suspects were arrested after a military team deployed a drone, which detected them hiding in a bush with weapons, including four locally manufactured single-barrel guns and cartridges.

The military team pursued the group, leading to the arrest of the three suspects, while three others managed to escape.

On March 18, at about 2015 hours, Captain Nana Banyin Appiah Kubi of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho led a team that formally handed over the suspects to the police.

A search of the suspects' hideouts uncovered four locally manufactured single-barrel guns, 63 AAA cartridges, 33 BB cartridges, one Royal Duck cartridge, and a cartridge rack.

Other items retrieved included two Samsung smartphones, one Itel keypad phone, three hanging bags, a schnapps bottle, two ECOWAS ID cards bearing the names Afreh Justice and Ntanso Kwabena, a talisman, spanners, and assorted tools.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while the retrieved items have been retained as exhibits.

The report said on March 18, 2026, at about 1430 hours, the police received information that two persons had been shot at Keri and were receiving treatment at the Nkwanta Municipal Hospital.

Police personnel proceeded to the hospital and identified the victims as Gasalege Kumi Salisa, 82, and his son, Amoah Gasalege Amoah, 42, both of Challa extraction.

The victims, who sustained suspected pellet wounds to the head, chest, shoulders, and hands, were responding to treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that at about 1400 hours on the same day, the victims, together with relatives, were at their residence in Keri when gunmen, believed to be Akyodes, opened fire on them.

Further intelligence suggested that some of the suspects had fled into nearby bushes.

A subsequent search led to the arrest of three of them.

GNA