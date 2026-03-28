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Senegal parade AFCON trophy at Stade de France, despite being stripped of title

By AFP
Sports News Senegals players performed a lap of honour with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy. By JULIEN DE ROSA (AFP)
SAT, 28 MAR 2026
Senegal's players performed a lap of honour with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy. By JULIEN DE ROSA (AFP)

Senegal on Saturday paraded the Africa Cup of Nations trophy they have been ordered to return ahead of a friendly against Peru at the Stade de France in Paris.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on March 17 reversed Senegal's 1-0 final victory over Morocco in Rabat on January 18 and awarded a 3-0 victory to the hosts.

On Saturday, Senegal captain Kalidou Coulibaly and his teammates came onto the pitch with the AFCON trophy for a lap of honour after a pre-match concert by Senegalese superstar Youssou Ndour.

Coulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy went up to the stadium's presidential box to place the trophy there in front of Abdoulaye Fall, the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, among others.

The AFCON final descended into chaos when Senegal players walked off in protest after the hosts were awarded a penalty late in second-half stoppage time.

The players were coaxed back onto the pitch by captain Sadio Mane. After Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, Pape Gueye scored in extra time to gave Senegal a 1-0 victory.

CAF ruled that Senegal's players had broken the rules by leaving the field without the referee's permission.

The Senegalese Football Federation lodged an appeal against the CAF decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday and has not given up on keeping the title.

A crowd of 70,000 was expected for the match at 1600 GMT on Saturday. Thousands of Senegalese supporters, sprinkled with Peruvian fans, were already in the Stade de France by the time the players showed off their trophy.

Earlier, nearly 200 Senegal supporters gathered in front of the nearby Basilica of Saint-Denis before making their way to the Stade de France to the sound of traditional drums and percussion.

Bally Bagayoko, the new-elected mayor of Saint-Denis, briefly joined the procession.

"Welcome to Saint-Denis," said the mayor. "I wanted to thank everyone who organised this wonderful initiative.

"You are the pride of the residents of working-class neighbourhoods. We have often been discriminated against, often looked down upon.

"You are showing that you are capable, at such an important moment, of coming together. Today, Africa is united. Everyone behind Senegal."

The friendly against Peru was due to be the Lions of Teranga's first match since the Africa Cup of Nations final.

They are preparing for the World Cup where they have been pitted in a group with France, Norway and either Bolivia or Iraq.

Their squad on Saturday was almost identical to the one that competed in the Africa Cup of Nations

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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