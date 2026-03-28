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NACOC arrests six in Bono East anti-drug crackdown

  Sat, 28 Mar 2026
Crime & Punishment NACOC arrests six in Bono East anti-drug crackdown
SAT, 28 MAR 2026

The Narcotics Control Commission Bono East Regional Command has arrested six individuals during a targeted anti-drug operation at identified hotspots in Donkor Nkwanta in the Nkoranza South District.

The exercise, known as Operation Clean Street, was conducted on Friday, March 27, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to curb the sale and abuse of illicit drugs, particularly among young people in high risk communities.

In a Facebook update on Saturday, March 28, the Commission indicated that the operation forms part of sustained intelligence-led interventions aimed at enhancing public safety and dismantling drug networks in the region.

The suspects have been identified as Ismael Tahiru, 20, Edward Adai, 20, Opoku Kwame, 20, Benjamin Atinga, 22, Isaac Antwi, 23, and Emmanuel Brobbey, 23.

A search conducted during the operation led to the retrieval of substances suspected to be cannabis and other synthetic drugs. Items seized included four blisters of Tramadol 250mg, six boxes of Gold Seal, 60 rolls of cannabis, parcels of cannabis, locally prepared cannabis, rolling papers, and a lighter. Authorities also confiscated a motorcycle and several tools such as kitchen knives, scissors, and a hammer.

All six suspects remain in custody and are assisting with investigations, while the retrieved items have been secured for further examination and evidential purposes.

“The Bono-East Regional Command reiterates its commitment to intensifying intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks and reducing substance abuse within communities in the region,” the statement said.

The Commission further called on the public to support its efforts by providing credible and timely information to help combat illicit drug activities.

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