Who is going to pay? – Suame MP explains why nothing will come out of UN slave trade resolution

The Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko, has raised doubts about the real world impact of the recent United Nations General Assembly resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade a “gravest crime against humanity.”

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, March 28, he acknowledged the symbolic significance of the decision but challenged its ability to deliver meaningful outcomes.

“It is good that we've managed to get the world to come to this conclusion that this is wrong and it's a grievous crime against humanity. But I don't believe anything will come out of it. Nothing is going to come out of it because, look, who is going to make the payment?” he said.

Mr Darko argued that rather than focusing on potential reparations, African countries should concentrate on strengthening their own economies and breaking free from longstanding structural challenges.

“Africans must fight the battle to free ourselves from the economic shackles that this whole slave trade has put us in,” he added.

His remarks come in the wake of the resolution championed by John Dramani Mahama, which secured the support of 123 countries, with three opposing and 52 abstaining.

Adopted by the UN General Assembly, the resolution has reignited global debate over reparatory justice, including questions about accountability, compensation, and who should ultimately benefit.