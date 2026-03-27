After Mahama: Rethinking Ghana’s Leadership Path Toward 2028

As Ghana gradually shifts its gaze beyond the current political cycle, an important question is beginning to surface more clearly in public discourse: who will take over from John Dramani Mahama?

This is not simply about succession. It is about direction. It is about the kind of leadership Ghana needs at a time when the nation is confronted with economic uncertainty, growing youth expectations, and the urgent need to strengthen public institutions.

The conversation within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is already taking shape. Names such as Cassiel Ato Forson, Haruna Iddrisu, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and Johnson Asiedu Nketia are increasingly being mentioned as possible successors. Yet the real issue is not who is being mentioned, but who is truly prepared to lead Ghana into its next phase of development.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson represents a new and emerging strand of leadership—one rooted in economic management and policy competence. As Finance Minister, he is directly involved in addressing the country’s fiscal challenges. His academic grounding and experience in financial governance give him a technocratic edge that resonates at a time when many Ghanaians are looking for credible economic direction. If the 2028 election turns largely on the question of economic performance, his profile may become even more compelling.

In contrast, Haruna Iddrisu brings a strong political dimension to the conversation. With years of parliamentary experience and a reputation as an effective communicator, he understands the mechanics of political engagement and public persuasion. His ability to connect with different segments of society, particularly across key regions, makes him a serious contender. In a political environment where electoral success often depends on organization, messaging, and energy on the ground, his strengths cannot be overlooked.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang offers a different but equally important perspective. As Vice President, she symbolizes continuity, experience, and institutional stability. Her background in academia and her historic role as Ghana’s first female Vice President add depth to her candidacy. She represents a leadership style grounded in integrity and inclusiveness. However, Ghana’s political space is highly competitive, and translating respect and experience into electoral momentum remains a challenge that cannot be ignored.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on the other hand, occupies a unique position within the party. His deep involvement in party organization and strategy has made him one of the most influential figures in the NDC. He understands the grassroots, the internal dynamics, and the pathways to power perhaps better than anyone else. Yet his strength appears to lie more in shaping outcomes than in being the face of the final ticket. In many ways, he remains a central force behind the scenes.

When all these perspectives are considered, it becomes clear that Ghana’s 2028 leadership question is ultimately about priorities. If the national mood is driven by economic concerns, Dr. Ato Forson may find himself increasingly favored. If the political landscape rewards experience in mobilization and campaigning, Haruna Iddrisu could emerge strongly. If continuity and institutional trust become the dominant considerations, Professor Opoku-Agyemang may gain renewed relevance.

What is certain, however, is that momentum is already beginning to build, and early perceptions often shape long-term political outcomes. At present, there are signs that Dr. Ato Forson is gaining increasing attention, particularly as economic issues remain at the forefront of national debate. Still, Ghanaian politics has always been fluid, and the situation can evolve rapidly.

In the end, this conversation must go beyond personalities. Ghana’s future depends on leadership that can restore confidence in governance, manage the economy with discipline and foresight, and inspire citizens toward a shared national purpose. The country needs a leader who can move beyond individual ambition and focus on building strong institutions and inclusive growth.

The 2028 election, therefore, will not simply determine who leads Ghana next. It will define the path the nation chooses to follow. And in that choice lies the future of Ghana.

Isaac Yaw Asiedu PhD

Author: Shifting Mindsets for Sustainable Development in Africa: Political Economy Perspective

Cambridge Scholars Publishing, UK 2025

https://rethinkingafrica.org

https://www.cambridgescholars.com/product/978-1-0364-6339-7