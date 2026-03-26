Gov't to roll-out electronic road toll system by fourth quarter of 2026 — Parliament's Committee

The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has announced that the electronic road toll system will come into force by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Mr Isaac Adjei Mensah, Chairperson of the Committee and Member of Parliament for Wassa East, disclosed this to the Parliamentary Press Corps in Accra on Thursday.

The announcement was in response to some concerns raised by the Minority Caucus earlier in the week.

He explained that all feasibility studies and preparatory processes would soon be finalised, insisting that the NPP Minority had no moral justification to criticise the pace of the policy rollout.

Mr Adjei Mensah recalled that before its abolition by the previous administration, the road toll generated about GH¢60 million monthly for the state.

He argued that the removal of the tolls resulted in significant revenue losses, making the Minority's criticisms unjustified.

The Committee also addressed other issues raised by the Minority, including the award of road contracts under the “Big Push” infrastructure initiative.

It clarified that only 44 per cent of the 400 contracts awarded were through sole sourcing, and the rest of the contracts were competitive bidding.

Additional matters discussed included the Boankra Inland Port project, the Mpakadan Railway System, the restructuring of the Road Fund into the Road Maintenance Trust Fund, and the part payment of GH¢107 billion in road arrears.

The Committee emphasised that the electronic toll system would restore a sustainable revenue stream for road maintenance and infrastructure development, while ensuring transparency and efficiency in collection.

GNA