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'Stay out of security recruitment!' - Anglican Bishop tells politicians

By Enock Akonnor
General News Stay out of security recruitment! - Anglican Bishop tells politicians
WED, 25 MAR 2026

Former Anglican Archbishop Emeritus of Kumasi, Most Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, has called for the complete removal of political influence from Ghana’s security recruitment, insisting that only state security officials should manage the process.

He made the statement in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the 2026 edition of the Transformation Conference held in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Prof. Yinkah Sarfo noted that historically, recruitment into the security services was handled exclusively by professional state security institutions, ensuring that selection was based on merit, competence, and suitability.

He warned that political involvement in recent times has compromised the process, often preventing deserving candidates from being enlisted.

The clergyman specifically urged the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, to distance himself from recruitment activities, emphasizing that political leaders should provide oversight but not interfere in operational matters.

The clergyman cautioned that continued politicization could have serious consequences for national security, potentially creating a workforce influenced by party affiliations, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He warned that such a development would weaken professionalism, discipline, and public trust in the security services.

Prof. Sarfo concluded by advocating for reforms to ensure that recruitment is merit-based, transparent, and managed exclusively by trained security officials, reinforcing the neutrality and effectiveness of Ghana’s security institutions.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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