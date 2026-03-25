Senegal lodge appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport over AFCON final decision

Senegal have lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the decision to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations title and hand the trophy to Morocco, the Swiss-based tribunal confirmed Wednesday.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirms receipt of an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation," the CAS said in a statement.

Senegal are hoping to overturn the decision by African football's governing body to strip them of the title after several of their players walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco during the Cup of Nations final on January 18, which the Senegalese side went on to win 1-0 in extra time.

CAF announced on March 17 that it had upheld an appeal by the Moroccan Football Federation, saying that Senegal had infringed tournament regulations by walking off.

As a result, it declared Senegal to have forfeited the match, turning its 1-0 victory into a 3-0 defeat, making hosts Morocco the champions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Senegal's appeal "seeks to set aside the CAF decision and declare the FSF winners of AFCON".

CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb added: "We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing."