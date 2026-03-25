Eastern Regional Minister urges student doctors to work with empathy

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Awatey, has urged students of the College of Medicine and Allied Sciences (CoMAS) to “work with empathy” as they prepare to enter Ghana’s healthcare system.

Hon. Awatey was the Special Guest of Honour at CoMAS’s maiden Students’ Week Celebration, held on 24th March 2026 at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua. The Minister’s presence highlighted the importance of youth development, academic excellence, and the advancement of healthcare in the region.

In her address, the Minister commended the initiative of the students and stressed the pivotal role that future healthcare professionals will play in shaping the nation’s health sector.

She encouraged the students to remain dedicated to service, innovation, and excellence throughout their academic and professional careers.

The ceremony also featured addresses from the Board Chairman of CoMAS; Prof. Yaw Adu Gyamfi, Rector of the College; Prof. Leonard Derkyi Kwarteng, Vice Preaident of Ghana Medical Association; Dr. Akoto-Ampaw, Dr. Amponsah-Manu of the Eastern Regional Hospital and other institutional leaders.

The event included insightful presentations and the official unveiling of this year’s celebration theme: “Shaping the Future of Healthcare: Knowledge, Service, and Excellence.”

The presence of distinguished leadership underscored strong collaboration between academia and government in promoting quality healthcare delivery and professional development.

The Students’ Representative on the Governing Board of CoMAS, Dr. Divine Kabutey Agyemang-Lardey, encouraged students to take the maiden Students’ Week seriously, emphasizing that their future depends on the actions they take today.

The College of Medicine and Allied Sciences is a leading private medical school accredited by GTEC and the Medical and Dental Council to train medical doctors.