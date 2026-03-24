Say it as It Is Part 2-Return the Nyinahin Bauxite Lease to Mr Ofori’s Rocksure International

In 2023, a report was made that Rocksure International, a Ghanaian Contract Mining Service Company, owned by Mr Kwasi Osei Ofori, now the Member of the Kotoko Board of Directors, with massive financial muscles was selected as the Strategic Partner for the Nyinahin Bauxite Concession as Project 2.

Google and read ‘Rocksure International selected as the Strategic Partner for the Nyinahin Bauxite Concession as Project 2’. So, in the same year, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom to wit the Asantehene was very happy when the Management Team of both Rocksure International and Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) visited him at Manhyia Palace and informed him about their Strategic Partnership for the Nyinahin Bauxite Concession as Project 2’.

So, the Asantehene and the good people of Ghana should be very worried with the flimsy excuse by Mr Tandoh’s Minerals Commission, in the era of the Resetting Agenda of Dear President Mahama, that the said Lease Agreement was not ratified by the 8th Parliament as such it is void. Google for this very funny story as covered by JoyNews as ‘Gov’t cancels 1.2 Billion US Dollars eyes global partnership’. This nonsense must be stopped by the very good Citizens in the Resetting Agenda of Dear President Mahama.

At one time as the Head of Security of Bogoso Mine, I got to know the capabilities of Rocksure International because, it was the Company, with better expertise and enough finance that was selected by Golden Star Resources Ghana, then as owner of Bogoso Mine for Contract mining services.

The tasks included the construction of Waste Dumps, construction of Tailings Dam facility and the Back filling of the Prestea Pit of Bogoso Mine. The jobs were done with high precision with no report of financial problem nor a problem with Safety, Security, Environmental and Health matters.

So Rocksure International or Mr Ofori with this very excellent profile, like his Counterparts in the Mining Industry can attract good expertise, huge financial and logistics support to execute a project more than 1 Billion US Dollars. So as part of the Resetting Agenda, which among others is to see Ghanaians in the Commanding Lead in all facets of the economy, hence Mining, the President to reverse the action of the Sector Minister and revert the Nyinahin Bauxite Lease to Rocksure International.

It must be noted that the Dream of Governor General Guggisburg led to his 10 years Development Plan which included the first Hydropower Station in the Gold Coast at Ajena in the Eastern Region, to build a Bauxite Factory in Ghana in the Eastern Region due to the rich Kibi Bauxite to treat bauxite to produce Alumina was the plan which was bought by President Nkrumah. . So the strategic Partnership of Rocksure International and GIADEC was to feed the Aluminum factory of VALCO, Tema with cheap Alumina ingots for the production of Aluminum etc.

So, the Sector Minister or the CEO of Minerals Commission needs to be educated that the Strategic Partnership between Rocksure and the Government of Ghana through GIADEC was to build an Alumina Refinery in Ghana at a vantage Point. The vantage Point maybe at the Ejisu inland Port in the Ashanti Region.

The Alumina Refinery was aimed at value addition to Bauxite as well as promote the 1DIF concept through the provision of additional 24hour Economy facilities or portfolios in the Economy of Ghana including through the value chain with the associated huge benefits including jobs for the citizens. The Alumina Refinery of the Partnership was to be fed with raw bauxite feed from both the Bauxite from Awaso as Project One and the Nyinahin Bauxite Concession as Project 2.

The Sector Minister need not to be reminded that the Lithium Lease of a foreign Company namely Atlantic Lithium for the lithium Concession at Ewoyaa which was also not ratified by the 8th Parliament, received the blessings of the 9th Parliament in March 2026, in the Resetting Agenda of Dear President Mahama. So why this baloney? Hmm, We are told a Chinese Investor or Company may be selected as the Strategic Partner for the Nyinahin Bauxite Concession as Project 2’.

If this is happened, then it may give a wrong perception of the possible works of my good northern brother, namely Mr Ibrahim Mahama because in April 2025, he was linked with an Association of China and Ghana in Mining. Google for Mr Ibrahim Mahama and the launch of the Association of China and Ghana in Mining. Thus this may point to a secret Agenda in this era of Probity, Transparency and Accountability as the Dogma or Philosophy as provided by the Constitution. Hmm, Que sera sera (Whatever will be will be so the future is not for us to see) meaning the future will be determine by faith. So Time will Tell.

So, those Officers at the Minerals Commission and the Sector Ministry must watch it so as not to spoil the genuine Resetting Agenda of Dear President Mahama as bought by the electorates in 2024 nor the good name of Mr Ibrahim Mahama, a very good person. So in the name of God they should they revert the lease to Rocksure International.

My dear Northern brother, His Excellency Mr JD Mahama is a very honest person, a statesman par excellence, so his appointees must watch it, so as not to spoil his very good name. So the President of Ghana and the Chief of Staff at the Presidency should ensure the Resetting Agenda is on Course and derail by some people with a secret Agenda. So Mr Sector Minister and or CEO of Minerals Commission, please ensure Ghana First, as you have done for the Lithium Lease Deal with Atlantic Lithium, which is not as very good like the Rocksure plan, since no serious value addition to the Lithium Ore due to plan to ship Lithium to USA.

Ratification of the mining lease of Atlantic Lithium Ltd

At long last, Parliament has ratified the Lithium Lease Agreement at Ewoyaa to bring into business or the mining sector an additional 24-hour economy portfolio through affording 24hour operations and services at the Company’s footprint areas and through the value chain.

It is anticipated that Atlantic Lithium Ltd will create the needed developments and more jobs, estimated as not less than 7,000 workforce, both direct and indirect. So, it is very shocking that the Apostles of the 24-hour economy woefully failed to ratify the deal promptly or within 8months after the swearing of President Mahama, into Office. By the blessing of God, the project should start full operation after 2 years thus in late 2028, as such at the tail end of Dear President Mahama’s tenure of office.