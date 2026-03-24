Dr. Bawumia to deliver keynote address on AI and Africa’s integration at LSE 2026 Africa Summit 

2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to deliver a keynote address at the 2026 Africa Summit of the London School of Economics on Saturday, March 28.

The summit will focus on Africa’s future, bringing together policymakers, academics, students and industry players to discuss key issues shaping the continent.

Dr Bawumia will speak on the theme, “Artificial Intelligence and Uniting Borders in Africa”.

In his speech, the former Vice President is expected to outline how emerging technologies can support economic growth and regional integration.

A statement released on Tuesday, March 24, and signed by his spokesperson, Gideon Boako, noted that the former Vice President is expected to present a forward-looking vision on the role of artificial intelligence in transforming African economies.

The summit is also expected to provide a platform for dialogue on innovation, cross-border collaboration and policy direction across the continent.