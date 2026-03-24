Access to Work delays ‘threatening jobs of disabled people’, evidence warns

DWP

Delays and administrative failures in a key government employment support scheme are putting the jobs of disabled people at risk, according to written evidence submitted to Parliament by Mr William Gomes.

The submission examines the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) management of the Access to Work (AtW) scheme and concludes that, while the programme remains “vital”, its effectiveness is being undermined by systemic problems.

Processing delays far exceed targets

At the centre of the concerns are growing delays in processing applications.

Mr Gomes highlights that average waiting times have risen from 28 working days in 2020 to 2021 to 109 days by November 2025. This is more than four times the DWP’s target of 25 days.

Some cases have reportedly taken even longer, with delays extending beyond six months.

The submission states that these delays are creating significant barriers for disabled people trying to enter or remain in employment.

Demand rises as system struggles to keep pace

The evidence points to a sharp rise in demand as a key factor.

Applications increased from 76,100 in 2018 to 2019 to 157,000 in 2024 to 2025. A growing share of applicants report mental health conditions or neurodiversity.

Although staffing levels and administrative spending have increased, the report argues that capacity has not kept pace with demand.

Spending on the scheme is also rising, with projections suggesting it could reach £517 million by 2029 to 2030.

Impact on claimants and employers

Mr Gomes’ evidence highlights the consequences for disabled people and employers.

Survey data cited in the submission found that 67% of respondents said they would probably or definitely have been unable to attend interviews, secure jobs or remain in work without Access to Work support.

However, delays in assessments and payments have left some individuals covering costs themselves, taking on debt or declining job offers.

Complaints have also risen, with hundreds recorded each year, most relating to delays and administrative issues.

Concerns over decision-making

The submission raises concerns about inconsistent decision-making.

It reports that similar applications can receive different outcomes and that some renewals are treated as new claims, leading to reduced support despite unchanged circumstances.

One case cited involved a claimant whose support hours were reduced due to a calculation error that was only corrected after a second appeal.

There are also concerns that productivity targets for case managers may be affecting the quality of decisions.

Warning over future reforms

The government is considering reforms to Access to Work as part of its Pathways to Work Green Paper.

Mr Gomes warns that changes could restrict access further if they are not based on clear evidence of effectiveness and value for money.

The submission notes that the DWP does not expect the current backlog to fall significantly in the short term and is awaiting consultation outcomes before making further improvements.

Call for urgent action

The evidence calls for immediate operational improvements and more robust, evidence-based policy development.

While reaffirming the importance of Access to Work in supporting disabled people into employment, Mr Gomes concludes that administrative failures risk undermining the scheme’s core purpose.