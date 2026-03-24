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Tue, 24 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Access to Work delays ‘threatening jobs of disabled people’, evidence warns

Access to Work delays ‘threatening jobs of disabled people’, evidence warnsDWP

Delays and administrative failures in a key government employment support scheme are putting the jobs of disabled people at risk, according to written evidence submitted to Parliament by Mr William Gomes.

The submission examines the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) management of the Access to Work (AtW) scheme and concludes that, while the programme remains “vital”, its effectiveness is being undermined by systemic problems.

Processing delays far exceed targets

At the centre of the concerns are growing delays in processing applications.

Mr Gomes highlights that average waiting times have risen from 28 working days in 2020 to 2021 to 109 days by November 2025. This is more than four times the DWP’s target of 25 days.

Some cases have reportedly taken even longer, with delays extending beyond six months.

The submission states that these delays are creating significant barriers for disabled people trying to enter or remain in employment.

Demand rises as system struggles to keep pace

The evidence points to a sharp rise in demand as a key factor.

Applications increased from 76,100 in 2018 to 2019 to 157,000 in 2024 to 2025. A growing share of applicants report mental health conditions or neurodiversity.

Although staffing levels and administrative spending have increased, the report argues that capacity has not kept pace with demand.

Spending on the scheme is also rising, with projections suggesting it could reach £517 million by 2029 to 2030.

Impact on claimants and employers

Mr Gomes’ evidence highlights the consequences for disabled people and employers.

Survey data cited in the submission found that 67% of respondents said they would probably or definitely have been unable to attend interviews, secure jobs or remain in work without Access to Work support.

However, delays in assessments and payments have left some individuals covering costs themselves, taking on debt or declining job offers.

Complaints have also risen, with hundreds recorded each year, most relating to delays and administrative issues.

Concerns over decision-making

The submission raises concerns about inconsistent decision-making.

It reports that similar applications can receive different outcomes and that some renewals are treated as new claims, leading to reduced support despite unchanged circumstances.

One case cited involved a claimant whose support hours were reduced due to a calculation error that was only corrected after a second appeal.

There are also concerns that productivity targets for case managers may be affecting the quality of decisions.

Warning over future reforms

The government is considering reforms to Access to Work as part of its Pathways to Work Green Paper.

Mr Gomes warns that changes could restrict access further if they are not based on clear evidence of effectiveness and value for money.

The submission notes that the DWP does not expect the current backlog to fall significantly in the short term and is awaiting consultation outcomes before making further improvements.

Call for urgent action

The evidence calls for immediate operational improvements and more robust, evidence-based policy development.

While reaffirming the importance of Access to Work in supporting disabled people into employment, Mr Gomes concludes that administrative failures risk undermining the scheme’s core purpose.

William Gomes
William Gomes, © 2026

William Gomes is a freelance journalist and human rights activist
Amazon | Twitter | Facebook | Linkedin. More William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi from York, North Yorkshire, UK, is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and advocate for the rights of displaced people in the United Kingdom. He actively engages in speaking out against racism both locally and nationally.

Throughout his career, William has contributed to various publications such as The Huffington Post, Open Democracy, The Tablet, The Big Issue, The Yorkshire Post, Yorkshire Bylines, Counter Currents, and Counterpunch. He has also held positions with an international human rights organisation and an Italian news agency. Previously, he focused on addressing human rights violations in Bangladesh, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. William diligently collaborates with numerous human rights organisations to raise public awareness of global human rights violations, advocate for justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Currently, William is pursuing his doctorate at the University of Essex. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling, Coaching, and Mentoring from York St. John University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Counselling. Additionally, he earned a Master's degree in Refugee Care, jointly offered by the University of Essex and The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. His academic achievements and experience underscore his commitment to social justice and advocacy.Column: William Gomes

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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