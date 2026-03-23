Black Stars fundraising drive hits $10million on day one

Ghana’s Black Stars fundraising campaign has made a strong start, raising about $10 million on its first day, according to Deputy Finance Minister and Chairman of the Fundraising Committee, Thomas Nyarko Ampem.

The high-profile launch, attended by President John Dramani Mahama, Sports Minister Kofi Adams, and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, attracted significant backing from the sports, entertainment, and business communities.

Speaking after the event, Ampem noted that the early success puts the committee on course to achieve its $30 million target aimed at supporting the Black Stars in upcoming international competitions.

“The fundraising target is $30 million, and if you listen to the pledges and donations, on day one of the launch, we got about $10 million. We are going to put together other events, and we believe that the contributions that are coming in from the short code as well,” he said.

The initiative is expected to finance the team’s preparations, including four international friendly matches ahead of major tournaments.

Ampem further indicated that the campaign also seeks to involve ordinary Ghanaians by giving them a chance to directly support the team.

“We are using some of this also to randomly select some Ghanaians to go and support the players. So, Ghanaians who are interested, the code is *899#. With just two or three steps, you stand a chance of representing Ghana to support the Black Stars at the World Cup,” he added.

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, ex-internationals Fatawu Dauda and Mohammed Polo, as well as musicians Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Nacee.

Organisers say more fundraising activities will be introduced in the coming weeks as efforts continue to close the remaining gap toward the $30 million target.