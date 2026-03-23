Mahama in New York for UN Address on Slavery and Reparatory Justice

President John Dramani Mahama is set to leave Accra on Monday, March 23, 2026, for New York City, where he will take part in the United Nations General Assembly and deliver a major address on slavery remembrance and reparatory justice.

The trip is part of Ghana’s involvement in activities marking the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said the visit will focus on deepening global discussions on reparatory justice.

In a statement, he explained that President Mahama “will convene and deliver the keynote address at a High-Level Special Event on Reparatory Justice at the United Nations Headquarters,” under the theme “Reparatory Justice for the Trafficking of Enslaved Africans and the Racialised Chattel Enslavement of Africans.”

He added that the event “will bring together world leaders and high-level dignitaries to address this critical matter of historical injustice.”

The President is also expected to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, where he will present Ghana’s position, adopted by the African Union, on a landmark resolution.

The resolution seeks to declare “the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.”

As part of his schedule, President Mahama will participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the African Burial Ground National Monument to honour enslaved Africans.

Outside his UN engagements, he will travel to Pennsylvania to deliver a keynote address at Lincoln University and interact with the Ghanaian community at Temple University.