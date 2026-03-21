Bringing The CPP To Power Requires Genuine Love And Hardwork

We the members of the CPP have all been brought together through certain oaths and allegiance because of the Convention Peoples Party and the Ideology it wields.

If it wasn’t for your faith, love, trust and hope in the CPP we may never have met anywhere in this world.

You and I perhaps might have been another passenger on the bus stop without knowing our names or another drivers honking at each other on the same road.

Today we know our names, we even know our spouses and family because the CPP brought us together.

We have journeyed together, ate together, laughed together and wept together in some cases because of the CPP.

Today we think of ourselves as almost family, friends and acquaintances because of the CPP.

So tell me in all honesty, why should I value people I met through the *CPP than the CPP itself?*

Why should I sit comfortably and allow people who I have come to know RUN down the image of the CPP and still say I support those people instead of the CPP?

Will our brothers in the Christian faith abandon Christ to believe in the next person sitting to him or her because they have become good friends or almost family?

Should our brothers in the mosque abandons the teachings of the prophet and place his or her faith in the person bowing next to them in the mosque because they are friends or have almost become a family?

If we forget the reason we are together in the first place and settle on personality cults, then we have lost our way.

The CPP brought all of us who claim to love her for a common agenda, and that is to contribute our quota to bring *It back to Power!*

Now I ask you, are we doing that?

Are we Respecting the CPP enough, so that others can Respect it?

Are we being honest enough with the CPP so that others can join and be honest?!

Are honoring the CPP enough, so that others who are dishonoring it will see our good example and honor it too?

I ask again, are we Loving the CPP enough so that others can see our love and show the CPP Love too?!

I have seen comrades struggle for the CPP with the hope to restore it to power and *Draw their Last Breath* in the process.

Soo many names of dead comrades on my lips! Soo many buried comrades faces flashing in my dreams and soo many fond memories of my dead comrades on the field together keeps replaying on my mind.

They died not joining the NDC or the NPP, but as CPP members and whiles working and hoping for the restoration of the CPP.

There are those who like a coward soldier on the front have left their sword, rifle and weapons by abandoning post!

They did not just leave, they joined the opposite side by switching sides! I don’t worry about these kinds because their *Love for the CPP* was never true!

We love and admire those who have built their political parties and wish we are like them.

But do we know what it took?!

Do we know the sacrifices?!

If they chose to worship personalities instead of serving their main parties would they have been where they are for us to wish we were like them?!

Nobody is going to build their political parties CPP for us!

Nobody is going to love the CPP than we do if we don’t lead the way!

Let us remember what brought us together and *cherish it above anything as long as we are and continue to remain in the CPP!*

Let us always Remember The CPP FACTOR!

Good morning comrades!