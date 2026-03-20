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MFWA Launches Network of Investigative and Public Interest Journalists in Accra

Feature Article MFWA Launches Network of Investigative and Public Interest Journalists in Accra
FRI, 20 MAR 2026

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has officially launched the Network of Investigative and Public Interest Journalists (NIPIJ) in Accra, marking a significant step toward strengthening collaborative journalism across the West African sub-region.

The launch, held on March 17, 2026, brought together investigative and public interest journalists from across West Africa, including participants from countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire, among others. Some participants attended in person, while others joined virtually, reflecting the network’s regional scope and inclusivity.

The initiative, supported by DW Akademie, is aimed at addressing the growing challenges facing journalism in the region, including threats to press freedom, safety concerns, and democratic backsliding.

According to MFWA, the NIPIJ will serve as a platform for journalists to collaborate on cross-border investigations and public interest stories. These include issues such as corruption, illicit financial flows, human rights abuses, environmental degradation, and governance challenges that affect multiple countries in the sub-region.

Speaking at the launch, MFWA officials underscored the importance of building a strong network of journalists capable of holding power to account. They noted that investigative journalism remains a vital tool for promoting transparency and strengthening democratic institutions.

Participants from across the West African sub-region welcomed the initiative, highlighting the need for greater collaboration among journalists working in different linguistic and political contexts. The network brings together Anglophone, Francophone, and Lusophone journalists, creating opportunities for knowledge sharing and joint reporting.

Key objectives of the NIPIJ include improving access to data and investigative tools, promoting ethical journalism standards, and enhancing the safety and protection of journalists. Members will also benefit from training programmes, mentorship, and cross-border partnerships designed to strengthen their capacity.

The launch of the NIPIJ represents a major milestone in advancing investigative and public interest journalism in West Africa. By fostering regional collaboration, the MFWA aims to empower journalists to produce impactful stories that drive accountability and contribute to good governance across the sub-region.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1391 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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