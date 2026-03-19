Ghana's ''Big Push'': Mahama Commits to Funding Infrastructure with Domestic Resources

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his commitment to funding Ghana's ambitious "Big Push" infrastructure development plan through domestic resources, dispelling any notions of reliance on external borrowing. Addressing communities during his Resetting Agenda tour in the Bono Region this week, Mahama emphasised the significance of self-sufficiency in driving national progress.

The "Big Push," a centerpiece of Mahama's vision for Ghana, envisions a massive injection of capital into critical infrastructure projects across the country. These projects span various sectors, including transportation, healthcare, education, and energy, all aimed at stimulating economic growth and improving the quality of life for Ghanaians.

During his address in the Bono Region, Mahama unequivocally stated, "Ghana has not borrowed a single dime to finance any ‘Big Push’ project." This bold declaration underscores his commitment to a sustainable development model that prioritises local resource mobilisation and fiscal responsibility.

Mahama’s emphasis on internally generated funds shows a shift away from traditional development paradigms that often rely heavily on foreign aid and loans. He argues that excessive dependence on external borrowing can lead to debt accumulation and vulnerability to external economic shocks, ultimately hindering long-term sustainable growth.

His Excellency John Mahama believes that Ghana possesses the capacity to finance its own development agenda through strategic revenue generation and efficient resource management. He advocates for strengthening domestic tax collection mechanisms, plugging loopholes in revenue streams, and prioritising investment in sectors that generate significant economic returns.

While details of the specific revenue sources remain to be clarified, Mahama's vision likely encompasses a combination of increased tax compliance, optimised management of natural resources, and strategic investments in sectors poised for growth.

The "Big Push" is not merely about building infrastructure; it's about empowering Ghanaian businesses and creating employment opportunities for the youth. By prioritising local contractors and utilising Ghanaian expertise, the project aims to stimulate domestic industries and foster a sense of national ownership.

Mahama’s declaration in the Bono Region highlights a broader theme of self-reliance and national pride that resonates with many Ghanaians. He argues that true development is not simply about receiving external assistance; it’s about harnessing the collective ingenuity and resources of the Ghanaian people to build a prosperous and sustainable future.

The Resetting Agenda tour provides a platform for Mahama to engage directly with communities, listen to their concerns, and articulate his vision for a revitalise Ghana. His unwavering commitment to funding the "Big Push" through domestic resources serves as a powerful message of hope and self-determination.

While the feasibility and sustainability of financing such a large-scale project solely through domestic resources remain a subject of debate, Mahama's unwavering stance reinforces his commitment to a homegrown development strategy that prioritises self-reliance and fiscal responsibility. His vision for the "Big Push" represents a bold attempt to break free from the cycle of external dependence and forge a path towards a more prosperous and self-sufficient Ghana.

Anthony Obeng Afrane