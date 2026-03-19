Read the World You Live In, or It Will Read You

We close where revelation began. On the 30th day of Ramadan, the first word of the Quran asks more of us than it did on the first night. It has had thirty days to build its meaning.

Quranic Foundation: (Surah Al-'Alaq, 96:1) - “Read! In the name of your Lord who created.”

The first word of revelation was not pray, nor submit, neither was it obey. It was read. John Henry Newman, the 19th-century philosopher and theologian, argued that the educated person is someone who has learned how to learn and sustains that curiosity across a lifetime. Carl Rogers described the fully functioning person as a being open to experience. Both thinkers, arriving from distinct traditions, reached the same place thus, the reading life is a posture carried across a lifetime, not a phase completed in school.

The Ghanaian farmer who delivered cocoa in November 2025 and had not been paid by February 2026 did not fail to work hard. What failed was a system that had not read the global cocoa market honestly or fast enough. On 12 February 2026, the farmgate price was cut from GH¢3,625 to GH¢2,587 per bag, a reduction of 28.6 per cent, after international prices collapsed from above US$8,000 per tonne in early 2025 to approximately US$4,100 by February 2026. Arrears exceeded GH¢10 billion. On 18 March 2026, the Bank of Ghana cut its policy rate to 14 per cent, citing Middle East geopolitical tensions as a key external risk to Ghana's inflation outlook. The cocoa farmer and the global crisis are connected, whether the farmer reads that connection or not.

The Iran war, now in its 19th day, is the geopolitical fact the Bank of Ghana's own statement identifies as external pressure on Ghana's economy. US-Israeli strikes began on 28 February 2026, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggering retaliatory attacks across the Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz, carrying 20 per cent of global oil and gas, remains effectively closed. Brent crude closed above $103 per barrel on 13 March. Qatar's energy minister warned that if the war continues, Gulf producers may declare force majeure. The farmer in Ashanti and the motorist in Accra are living inside decisions made without sufficient reading of their consequences.

Knowledge is character shaped, habits directed, and purpose sharpened. It is not a quantity of stored information. Newman's educated person reads across a lifetime because the world keeps changing. Rogers' fully functioning person stays open to experience because experience keeps arriving. The Quran's command to read applies to the farmer, the policymaker, the student, and every leader facing decisions whose consequences extend beyond what they currently understand. That is every leader, in every generation. The command was always addressed to all of them.

This is the final day of the series. Ramadan ends. The command does not. Read the world. Read yourself. Read with the discipline that Al-Ghazali demanded, the humility that Russell prescribed, the curiosity that Newman celebrated, and the openness that Rogers described.

Every situation you will face in the days after Eid carries information that it will give only to those who approach it with attention. The life entrusted to you is the primary text. Read it with care.