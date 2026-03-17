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Fatahiya Abdul Aziz distributes free water to Savelugu constituents amid water crisis

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Social News Fatahiya Abdul Aziz distributes free water to Savelugu constituents amid water crisis
TUE, 17 MAR 2026

The Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz, has intensified her commitment to addressing water challenges in her constituency through her ongoing “Water for All Initiative.”

The MP paid a visit to several beneficiary communities, where she personally served water to residents. The visit also allowed her to inspect ongoing water projects and assess their impact on the people.

As part of the tour, she visited the Libga Dam to obtain first-hand information about its current condition, underscoring her hands-on approach to tackling the persistent water crisis in the area.

Her intervention comes at a time when many communities in the Savelugu Constituency continue to face acute water shortages, especially during the dry season. Reports indicate that the initiative includes the use of water tankers to distribute free water, providing immediate relief to households struggling to access clean water.

Beyond emergency supply, Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz has also invested in long-term solutions. These include the construction of mechanised boreholes across several communities, aimed at improving sustainable access to potable water.

The MP has consistently emphasized that her water intervention is designed not only to ease the burden on residents, particularly women who spend hours searching for water, but also to support livelihoods and improve overall living conditions in the constituency.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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