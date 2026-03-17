Blame NDC members for pregnancies in Youth Apprenticeship Program – Paul Yando

Ashanti Regional Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yando, has alleged that members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) are responsible for the pregnancies recorded among participants in the Central Region’s Youth in Apprenticeship programme.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, Yando claimed that all 42 individuals involved in the situation were impregnated by persons affiliated with the NDC.

“The NDC’s have impregnated all of them. All the 42 people,” he alleged.

According to him, the situation is not unprecedented in the Central Region, suggesting that similar incidents have been reported in the past.

“This is not the first time this is happening in the Central Region. There was even a PC who impregnated a lady and as of now we still have reports on it,” he said.

Yando further criticized the NDC party, arguing that it has failed to introduce any initiatives that have delivered meaningful success.

“They have brought nothing which has been successful,” he stated.

He also referenced challenges within the cocoa sector, describing cocoa as a crucial pillar of Ghana’s economy and accusing political actors of mishandling the sector.

“The cocoa issue, which is the backbone of the economy, is being mismanaged; they are playing with these cocoa farmers,” he added.

-mynewsgh