ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Blame NDC members for pregnancies in Youth Apprenticeship Program – Paul Yando

  Tue, 17 Mar 2026
Social News Ashanti Regional Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yando
TUE, 17 MAR 2026
Ashanti Regional Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yando

Ashanti Regional Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yando, has alleged that members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) are responsible for the pregnancies recorded among participants in the Central Region’s Youth in Apprenticeship programme.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi, Yando claimed that all 42 individuals involved in the situation were impregnated by persons affiliated with the NDC.

“The NDC’s have impregnated all of them. All the 42 people,” he alleged.

According to him, the situation is not unprecedented in the Central Region, suggesting that similar incidents have been reported in the past.

“This is not the first time this is happening in the Central Region. There was even a PC who impregnated a lady and as of now we still have reports on it,” he said.

Yando further criticized the NDC party, arguing that it has failed to introduce any initiatives that have delivered meaningful success.

“They have brought nothing which has been successful,” he stated.

He also referenced challenges within the cocoa sector, describing cocoa as a crucial pillar of Ghana’s economy and accusing political actors of mishandling the sector.

“The cocoa issue, which is the backbone of the economy, is being mismanaged; they are playing with these cocoa farmers,” he added.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

How NACOC picked up five Central University students on campus over cannabis infused drug trade How NACOC picked up five Central University students on campus over cannabis inf...

20 minutes ago

Kantanka family says Adwoa Safo attempted to serve court injunction on Akofena when gunshots were fired Kantanka family says Adwoa Safo attempted to serve court injunction on Akofena w...

31 minutes ago

Kennedy Agyapong ought to have been questioned over contracts for sale allegations — Dr. Zaato Kennedy Agyapong ought to have been questioned over 'contracts for sale' allegat...

1 hour ago

ACFO II Semey Mawuko bows out after 37 years in GNFS ACFO II Semey Mawuko bows out after 37 years in GNFS

1 hour ago

Adwoa Safo is the rightful successor to late Apostle Kwadwo Safo — Family Adwoa Safo is the rightful successor to late Apostle Kwadwo Safo — Family

1 hour ago

We do not recognize Akofena as leader of Kristo Asafo Mission — Kantaka family We do not recognize Akofena as leader of Kristo Asafo Mission — Kantaka family

1 hour ago

US cracks down on visa holders accused of abusing system and defrauding citizens US cracks down on visa holders accused of abusing system and defrauding citizens

2 hours ago

Former presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye IMANI stopped asking questions when the NDC took office – Miracles Aboagye

2 hours ago

Mother and son buried after Cape Coast rain disaster, NADMO orders building checks Mother and son buried after Cape Coast rain disaster, NADMO orders building chec...

3 hours ago

Four medical laboratories shut down in Bolgatanga over regulatory breaches Four medical laboratories shut down in Bolgatanga over regulatory breaches

Just in....
body-container-line