Agotime-Ziope MP, Charles Agbeve donates laboratory equipment to Akpokorpe CHPS Compound

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Agotime-Ziope constituency, Charles Agbeve has donated medical laboratory equipment and furniture to the Akpokorpe CHPS Compound.

The equipment and furniture, valued at GH₵120,000, were donated to support the newly constructed Medical Laboratory built by the Council of Ewe Association of North America (CEANA).

The donated items include a microscope, centrifuge, incubator, hot air oven, electronic weighing scale, and refrigerator, as well as diagnostic tools and reagents such as blood grouping antisera, typhoid and H. pylori test kits, urine test strips, and hepatitis test strips. Furniture donated includes tables, chairs, a swivel chair, a phlebotomy chair, and a long stool.

Speaking during the ceremony, the MP expressed profound appreciation to the Agotime Development Association for their commitment to the development of the community. According to him, their efforts played a crucial role in mobilizing support for the construction of the laboratory.

He further acknowledged the support received from the Council of Ewe Associations of North America, whose partnership with the association helped make the laboratory project a reality for the people of Akpokofe.

Hon. Agbeve explained that although the facility had been completed, it was important that it did not remain empty. For this reason, he took the initiative to secure essential medical equipment to enable the laboratory to begin operations and serve the health needs of the community.

He emphasized that the issue of inadequate medical equipment, commonly referred to as tooling, remains one of the major challenges facing many health facilities across the country. According to him, several existing tools in health institutions are outdated.

The MP referenced comments made by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who has previously highlighted the problem of outdated equipment in Ghana’s healthcare facilities after health committee survey to enable the country begin free Primary Health care policy.

Hon. Agbeve noted that despite these national challenges, the people of Akpokofe have taken the initiative to begin equipping their own health facility. He therefore appealed to the Health Minister to support efforts to complete the project and upgrade the facility from a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to a fully-fledged health centre.

He also expressed excitement that the laboratory is expected to be fully commissioned in the coming week. As part of activities to mark the commissioning, he announced that the first One Hundred people on the commissioning day will recievce free health screening service in all health conditions.

The MP stated that the intervention is aimed at equipping the laboratory to provide basic diagnostic and laboratory services to the people of Akpokorpe and surrounding communities. He noted that access to reliable laboratory services is critical for accurate diagnosis, early detection of diseases, and effective treatment.

The ceremony was attended by the District Chief Executive, Hon. Alfred Eklu Odikro, the District Director of Health Services, Chiefs, Elders, and people of the community, health workers, and other stakeholders. The MP expressed his commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen healthcare delivery and improve the well-being of his people.

The District Director of Health Services, Emmanuel Awine Ayamba, also commended the Agotime Development Association for spearheading the initiative. He noted that with sponsorship from the Council of Ewe Associations of North America, the community has successfully established a much-needed laboratory.

Mr. Ayamba however expressed gratitude to the MP and the planning committee for their efforts in securing the equipment. The committee had worked tirelessly to lobby and negotiate for the equipment, and their efforts have paid off.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Agotime-Ziope District, Alfred Klu Odinkro, also praised the organizations and the planning committee for their dedication to the project. He urged other districts and communities across the district to emulate the example set by Akpokofe in promoting community-led development.

Togbe Nabam III, Chief of Akpokorfe, on behalf of the community, expressed his gratitude to the Member of Parliament, the District Chief Executive, and the organisers for their efforts in constructing the Laboratory and equipping it, elevating the status of Akpokorfe in health service delivery. He urged for more collaborative efforts to bring about more developments to the area. However, the community also appealed to the MP, Hon. Charles Agbeve, to help them expand the existing bungalow for the nurses, which can only accommodate one nurse at the moment.