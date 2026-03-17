Kidney disease emerging major public health challenge in Ghana — Health Minister 

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health, has warned that kidney disease is emerging as a major public health challenge in Ghana, particularly among young people.

He said non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including chronic kidney disease, now account for about 40 to 45 per cent of deaths in the country, underscoring the need for stronger prevention, early detection and improved access to treatment.

Mr Akandoh said this at the launch of the 2026 World Kidney Day activities organised by the Ghana Armed Forces Health Services at Burma Camp in Accra.

The event, held on the theme: “Kidney Health for All: Caring for People, Protecting the Planet,” brought together policymakers, military leadership, health professionals and other stakeholders to highlight the growing burden of kidney-related diseases and the need for a coordinated national response.

The Minister said kidney disease often progresses silently until advanced stages, making early screening and public education critical.

He attributed the rising cases largely to preventable factors such as hypertension, diabetes, unhealthy diets, misuse of medication, delayed health-seeking behaviour and environmental pollution, including contamination of water bodies through illegal mining and industrial waste.

Mr. Akandoh said the Government was strengthening prevention and early detection through primary healthcare reforms aimed at promoting routine screening for major NCD risk factors and expanding health education at the community level.

He said the proposed free primary healthcare policy would place strong emphasis on prevention and early diagnosis, with health workers expected to intensify outreach in communities, farms, churches and households to identify risk factors early.

The Minister said the Government was also working to expand access to dialysis services nationwide through partnerships with the private sector.

He said that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund initiative would provide financial support for the treatment of chronic diseases.

Mr. Akandoh disclosed that the Ministry was finalising an organ transplant bill to establish a legal framework for ethical and safe organ transplants, which he described as a long-term solution for patients with end-stage kidney disease.

Mr. Ernest Brogya Genfi, Deputy Minister of Defence, said kidney health was not only a medical concern but also a national development and security issue, as the operational readiness of the country's security services depended largely on the physical fitness of personnel.

He said the Ministry recognised that a healthy force was essential for national security and urged commanders across the services to prioritise routine medical screening for officers and soldiers.

Mr. Genfi commended the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly the 37 Military Hospital and the Ghana Armed Forces Critical Care and Emergency Hospital, for promoting awareness and early diagnostic initiatives to address kidney disease.

Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, Chief of the Naval Staff, also underscored the importance of kidney health to the operational capability of the Armed Forces.

He said the strength of the military depended not only on equipment and strategy but also on the physical and mental fitness of personnel.

Rear Admiral Bessing explained that the kidneys performed critical functions necessary for endurance, stamina and survival, especially in demanding operational environments where personnel were exposed to dehydration, extreme conditions and prolonged physical exertion.

He cautioned that kidney disease often developed without obvious symptoms and could compromise both the health of personnel and the operational readiness of the Armed Forces if left undetected.

The Chief of Naval Staff thus urged military personnel to undertake regular medical screening, maintain adequate hydration during operations, and adopt healthy lifestyle habits, including balanced nutrition and regular physical activity.

Earlier, Commander (Dr) D. K. Antwi-Gaul, a medical specialist at the 37 Military Hospital, said chronic kidney disease remained largely silent in its early stages and was often detected only after significant damage had occurred.

He said in Ghana, approximately one in eight adults was likely to develop chronic kidney disease, while treatment options such as dialysis and kidney transplants remained extremely costly for many families.

Dr Antwi-Gaul said dialysis could cost patients close to GH¢2,000 per week, while a kidney transplant procedure could exceed 30,000 US dollars, making prevention and early detection the most cost-effective strategy.

He advised the public to undertake routine health checks, control blood pressure and blood sugar levels, avoid excessive use of painkillers and unregulated herbal medicines, maintain a healthy diet, and protect the environment from pollution.

The medical specialist said environmental contamination, toxic chemicals, and unsafe water sources could significantly increase the risk of kidney disease, reinforcing the link between environmental protection and public health.

The event was used by stakeholders to call for stronger collaboration between the health sector, environmental authorities, security agencies and development partners to address the burden of kidney disease in Ghana.

GNA