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Two dead in microlight aircraft crash at Tema - GCAA confirms

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Tragedy Two dead in microlight aircraft crash at Tema - GCAA confirms
MON, 16 MAR 2026

Two people have died after a microlight aircraft crashed in Tema today, Monday, March 16, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has confirmed.

The microlight aircraft is said to have gone down near the Tema TMA Day Care Centre in an area known as Wonderland in Tema Community 1.

Initial reports indicate that the microlight aircraft with registration number 9GADV, caught fire after the crash, leaving the two occupants burnt beyond recognition.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

The cause of the crash also remains unclear.

Videos circulating online show the charred remains of the victims at the crash site although the ownership of the adventure aircraft and the circumstances leading to the crash are still unknown.

"The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418," the statement noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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