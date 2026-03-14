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Sat, 14 Mar 2026 Social News

Justice Kulendi highlights economic value of migration at book launch in Accra

By Prince Ato Kwamena Koomson
A Justice of the Supreme Court, Yonny KulendiA Justice of the Supreme Court, Yonny Kulendi

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Yonny Kulendi, has highlighted the economic importance of migration, describing it as a vital force that supports global development and economic growth.

He made the remarks in Accra during the launch of a new book titled 'The Immigration Formulae: Rules, Packaging & Strategy,' authored by lawyer Wonder Victor Kutor. The event was held at the Ghana Shippers Authority in Ridge.

Justice Kulendi noted that migration plays a key role in addressing labour shortages in ageing societies and contributes to economic development in both host and origin countries. He added that migrants also support innovation and workforce growth while contributing significantly to national economies through remittances and skills transfer.

According to him, global remittance flows reached about 905 billion dollars in 2024, reflecting the increasing economic impact of migration worldwide. He said resources that provide guidance on migration are therefore important in helping people make informed decisions.

Speaking to the media after the launch, the author, Wonder Victor Kutor said the book seeks to bridge the information gap many prospective migrants face when applying for visas or planning to study and work abroad. He explained that while many people focus on obtaining visas, a visa alone does not guarantee entry into a country because final admission is determined by immigration officers at the point of entry.

Mr. Kutor added that the book explains immigration rules, documentation requirements and strategies applicants must understand when presenting their cases to consulates. He also cautioned visa applicants to avoid misrepresentation, warning that providing false information during visa applications can lead to long term bans.

The book also contains 37 real-life exhibits designed to help readers better understand immigration documentation and processes, providing practical guidance for students, professionals and travellers seeking opportunities abroad.

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