Support women to succeed and families will benefit – Stakeholders urge men

Men have been encouraged to support and empower their wives and other women in their lives so they can contribute meaningfully to family and community development, in line with the theme for the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration, “Give to Gain.”

The call was made during a community engagement dialogue organised by the Young Urban Women Movement with support from ActionAid Ghana at the Adaklu Goefe Community Centre on Wednesday, March 11.

The dialogue brought together community members and representatives from institutions including the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the Legal Aid Commission, the Department of Gender and the Social Welfare Department to discuss gender equality, women’s empowerment and the role of men in supporting women’s development.

The Ho Municipal Registrar of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Mr Oduro Danso, said empowering women ultimately benefits families and society.

“When men take good care of their wives, they eventually come to reap it. When you empower your wife, she will be able to take care of her family members while you also focus on your responsibilities, and together you can support your children and the home,” he said.

He explained that preventing women from working or contributing economically places unnecessary pressure on men and makes it more difficult for them to meet family responsibilities.

Mr Oduro Danso described this year’s International Women’s Day theme as one that promotes social growth and development.

“Women form the majority in society. If we empower them and allow them to contribute meaningfully, society will be free and able to develop,” he said.

He noted that many challenges affecting women in the Volta Region are rooted in cultural beliefs and misconceptions, particularly regarding inheritance rights.

According to him, some families still believe women should not inherit family property because their children would bear the names of their husbands’ families after marriage.

However, he pointed out that women often contribute significantly to family responsibilities, including caring for relatives and contributing to funeral expenses.

“In life, you take both assets and liabilities. So if a woman helps in family responsibilities, she should not be denied the right to benefit from family property,” he said.

Mr Oduro Danso therefore stressed the need for continuous education and sensitisation to address harmful cultural practices.

He also used the opportunity to educate community members about the work of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, explaining that the commission handles cases related to human rights violations, administrative justice and corruption.

He said most of the complaints received in the region were related to human rights issues, particularly cases involving vulnerable people and children.

“Our services are entirely free. People should not sit on their rights. They can come to our office even for advice, and if the matter requires legal action, we can provide legal services,” he said.

Mr Oduro Danso also encouraged men to support their wives in household duties, noting that sharing domestic responsibilities could strengthen relationships.

Sharing his personal experience, he said he often assisted his wife with house chores at home.

“There is nothing wrong with men helping their wives with house chores. When men help their wives, it reduces their burden and stress and strengthens the relationship,” he said.

The Volta Regional Lead of the Young Urban Women Movement, Ms Adama Fuseni, said the community engagement was organised to create awareness and encourage young women to reflect on the International Women’s Day theme.

She explained that the programme brought together stakeholders from several institutions to educate community members on gender equality and women’s rights.

Ms Fuseni said the movement hoped to inspire young women to improve themselves and contribute to building a fair and just society.

“We are looking forward to a world that is just and fair for everyone,” she said.

Project Officer for the Young Urban Women Project with ActionAid Ghana, Mrs Thelma Assabre, said the engagement formed part of activities to mark International Women’s Day in Adaklu Goefe where the movement operates.

She explained that the theme “Give to Gain” encourages women, organisations and stakeholders to reflect on what they contribute to society and what they could gain in return.

“Our role as the Young Urban Women Movement is to empower the women in this community and let them know that they have the right to speak up when something is wrong,” she said.

Mrs Assabre described the dialogue as insightful and noted that participants benefited from the presentations made by the various institutions.

The Volta Regional Director of Gender, Madam Thywill Eyra Kpe, emphasised that gender equality is not a competition between men and women but rather a call for mutual respect and fairness.

She urged parents to raise boys to participate in household chores and learn basic life skills such as cooking, washing and cleaning.

“Girls should not be the only ones doing house chores. Boys must also be allowed to do them because these are life skills they will need in the future,” she said.

Madam Kpe also called on communities to protect women from abuse and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

She warned that shielding offenders could encourage further abuse and undermine community development.

She also advised parents to support daughters who become pregnant rather than abandoning them, adding that they should be allowed to return to school after childbirth to realise their potential.

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Officer at the Legal Aid Commission in the Volta Region, Mr Maclean Kumedzro, encouraged women to break barriers and pursue opportunities in education, leadership and other fields.

“The law supports women, so they should go all out and challenge themselves to achieve their ambitions,” he said.

He explained that the Legal Aid Commission provides legal assistance to poor and vulnerable people in matters including divorce, maintenance, land disputes and criminal defence.

He added that the commission also offers advisory services and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to help parties resolve conflicts amicably.

Community members were given the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns while representatives from the participating institutions provided guidance and support.

Togbe Srasraku IV of Adaklu Goefe said some men in the community misunderstood the concept of gender equality, believing it was intended to reduce their authority.

However, he stressed that empowering women would rather help families share responsibilities and improve their living conditions.

“When a woman succeeds, the whole family benefits. Empowering women means they can support their husbands and help reduce the burden of providing for the family,” he said.

Togbe Srasraku IV also commended ActionAid Ghana for its continued support to the community, noting that the organisation had implemented several impactful projects in Goefe over the years.

He said the organisation’s work had also attracted other non governmental organisations to the community, contributing to its development.