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‘Your concerns are valid’ — Asiedu Nketiah clarifies controversial security recruitment backlash

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
FRI, 13 MAR 2026
National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has clarified a recent comment he made regarding the ongoing recruitment into Ghana’s security services.

More than 500,000 applicants are reported to have applied for positions across agencies such as the police, immigration and fire service, although available vacancies are estimated at about 5,000.

Speaking during a meeting with some party members in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, March 12, the ruling party Chairman reportedly questioned where all the applicants would get thieves to arrest even if they were all employed into the various security agencies.

The remark sparked criticism on social media, with some commentators describing the statement as insensitive and reckless.

However, in a statement shared on his social media platforms on Friday, Asiedu Nketiah said he understood the frustrations of young applicants and acknowledged the concerns raised following his remarks.

“I have seen your reactions to my remarks about the ongoing security services recruitment exercise. Over the past few days, I have received many messages and calls from young people nationwide, expressing their disappointment about the recruitment process,” he said.

The veteran politician added that the comment was intended to highlight the scale of unemployment challenges facing the country rather than dismiss the concerns of applicants.

“I understand your frustration. I want you to know that your concerns are completely valid, and your voices have been heard,” Asiedu Nketiah stated.

He further assured disappointed applicants that government remains committed to creating opportunities for the youth and addressing the unemployment situation.

According to him, the administration of John Dramani Mahama is working to ensure that the system creates opportunities that reflect the aspirations of young Ghanaians.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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